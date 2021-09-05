Tori Spelling Raises Plenty of Questions and Kardashian Comparisons With Her New Look

✖

Tori Spelling has been turning heads with a new look. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shocked social media users recently when the 48-year-old was spotted out with her hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the popular seafood restaurant Catch in LA. Many say Spelling looked unrecognizable, even resembling Khloé Kardashian. Spelling and Rugetti were dressed similarly.

Decked in a denim jumpsuit, black cowboy ankle boots, and gold jewelry, Spelling's makeup appeared more contoured than usual. She also had longer blonde and wavy tresses, which could be hair extensions. Entertainment Tonight reports Kardashian donned a similar jumpsuit with a blonde bob in Feb. 2020.

"This looks like Khloé Kardashian, Torri Spelling & Karol G all in one," one tweeted. Another tweeted a photo of Spelling's new look, writing, "This is not Khloe and I'm shook."

Spelling has been busy promoting her new MTV show, Messyness, which stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. She's been sharing photos of her newer and trendier style behind the scenes. On the same day the photos of Spelling and Rugetti surfaced online, Spelling shared a photo of her with Snooki.

"My Messy Bestie… actually we are the duo you never knew you needed. @snooki you might be my twin flame ( but shorter 😂) love the way we empower each other to be our authentic selves. Xo," she captioned, appearing with the same denim jumpsuit and jewelry she wore alongside Rugetti.

In a recent chat with ET Spelling says the show's title is also a metaphor for the messy situations she's also found herself in. the mother of five was married to another man when she began a relationship with her now-husband, Dean McDermott. He later cheated on Spelling with another woman and the two nearly divorced before they worked through their issues in therapy. Their marital drama has been featured on several reality shows.

"If I don't own it, people are putting stuff out there that's way worse than what the truth is," she said. "It's better to just tell the truth. [Then] you just have to let it go. It's going to be what it's going to be."