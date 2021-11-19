Tori Spelling ‘Addressing’ Her ‘Expired and Recalled’ Breast Implants

Tori Spelling is “finally” taking action when it comes to her “expired and recalled” breast implants. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared Thursday a photo from a plastic surgeon’s office after undergoing a “great consult” when it comes to “addressing” her implants. “After needing to for many years I’m finally addressing my expired and recalled implants,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of a container filled with glass breasts.

Spelling is one of the many stars to look into revising or removing their breast implants lately as the possibilities of complications and side effects from implants such as fatigue, inflammation and brain fog are now acknowledged by the Food and Drug Administration. Last month, the FDA laid out new requirements for breast implant surgery, including that patients be warned of the potential side effects before going under the knife and be warned “a breast implant is NOT a lifetime device,” typically lasting around eight to 10 years barring a rupture or tear.

Spelling has been open about her breast augmentation, telling PEOPLE in 2019 she had gone under the knife for that surgery and a nose job, but nothing else. “The one thing for me that has stuck forever was the plastic surgery thing,” Spelling said of growing up in the spotlight as the daughter of famous producer Aaron Spelling. “I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that’s it. I’m constantly reading that I’ve done more.”

“People have been talking about me having plastic surgery since I was 17,” she continued. “I remember my dad saying, ‘Don’t worry. It will go away next week.’ But that one thing has stayed with me my entire career!” Just earlier this year, Spelling sparked rumors she had tweaked her look stepping out looking noticeably different in September but said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live show that it was all makeup.

“I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hayley Hoff,” Spelling told Lewis of her different appearance, blaming the change on contouring. “She does makeup like no one else.” The actress admitted she looks “completely different” in the photo she shared with hairstylist Laura Rugetti out to dinner in Los Angeles. “It looks like I’ve had a nose job, and it’s straight now,” she said. “It’s all contouring.”