Tommy Lee Backtracks on Son’s Prosecution, D.A. Rejects Case

Tommy Lee appears to have had a change of heart on the prosecution of his 21-year-old son, refusing to cooperate in the police investigation.

The Mötley Crüe drummer had previously sought to prosecute his son, Brandon, for allegedly assaulting him in his home on Monday, March 5. Brandon was reportedly upset by a string of social media posts by his father, attacking his ex-wife and Brandon’s mother, Pamela Anderson. In response, the young man entered his father’s bedroom and knocked him out with a punch to the face.

Brandon claimed he had acted in self-defense, reportedly telling authorities that his father had been drunk and attempting to hit him. Lee, for his part, had promised to press charges against his son, and had even gone so far as to file a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. As of March 18, the case was headed to the district attorney.

However, Lee is now refusing to cooperate with the criminal investigation, according to a report by TMZ. With the alleged victim keeping silent, the L.A. district attorney has officiall rejected the case, according to the outlet.

This is a massive shift for Lee, who had previously been outspoken about the case on social media. He raged against the way the attack was reported by various outlets, and continued to belittle his ex-wife.

Just a few short hours after the attack, Lee posted a gruesome photo of his bloody and swollen mouth on Instagram, along with a caption expressing his sadness over the encounter.

“My heat is broken,” the 55-year-old wrote. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!” Lee included a few choice emojis at the end of the post, which he later deleted.

The only signal of Lee’s change of heart came toward the end of March, when the drummer confessed that his unfiltered use of social media may not have been the best way to handle his family’s crisis.

“Truthfully this whole situation has become so depressing and out of control. My heart was broken when my son punched me,” Lee wrote. “Should I have posted it on social media? Probably not. But I couldn’t believe that he was not apologizing or responding to my messages, and didn’t care that he knocked me unconscious and filmed my unconscious body laughing. This isn’t what I want for anyone.”

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Brandon has kept quiet in the press for the most part, though he has the outspoken support of his mother.

“I have complete faith in Brandon and his team to resolve this unfortunate and sad situation regarding his father,” Anderson wrote on her website. “I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating – He is a disaster spinning out of control and he is not acting like a father.”