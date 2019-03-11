Brittany Furlan Breaks Silence After Tommy Lee’s Altercation With Son

Tommy Lee‘s fiance, Brittany Furlan, broke her silence after the Motley Crue drummer’s altercation with his son Brandon.

“Violence is NEVER the answer,” the We Are Your Friends actress posted on Tuesday, the day after the alleged fight.

On Wednesday, she posted, “So few people these days with pure hearts and morals,” adding a sad emoji.

On Thursday, she marked International Women’s Day by writing, “Girls. We can accomplish SO much more together than we can apart.”

Furlan also retweeted a quote about the importance of forgiveness in relationships.

“All lasting relationships include alot of forgiveness, truth is everybody going to hurt you whether it be small or big,” the quote reads. “You just gotta figure out who’s worth the pain, who you want to grow & prosper with. You can’t expect shit to be picture perfect 24/7 otherwise it ain’t real.”

On Monday, Lee posted a photo of his bloodied lip on Instagram after a fight with his son, who claimed he only hit his father in self defense. Brandon also said he was defending his mother, supermodel Pamela Anderson, as the fight happened just days after Lee attacked her on Twitter for an interview with Piers Morgan. Furlan called 911 during the fight, reporting that Brandon has guns in his room.

Brandon said the fight was fueled by his father’s alcoholism.

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon told PEOPLE in a statement released by his representative. “I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Lee issued his own statement on Thursday, calling the situation “so depressing and out of control” and admitted he “probably” should not have mentioned it on social media.

“All I wanted from my son was an apology. And my heart is so broken that he would lie about the whole situation,” Lee wrote. “He came in the room angry and my response to Pamela’s (Anderson) relentless press about our old relationship, with his dukes up, telling me to get up and fight him. When I stood up he pushed me into a wall. I didn’t want to hit my son. I never have and I never will. If I wanted to clock him I would have knocked him on his ass. He had no problem knocking me out. I asked him to leave and he spun around and suckered punched me. Knocked me unconscious.”

Anderson also issued a statement, siding with her son and suggesting that Lee is a “disaster spinning out of control.” She also claimed Furlan “keeps him drunk” and he wants “someone to behave badly with.”