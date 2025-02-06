Tom Selleck Spotted Solo on Unexpected Birthday Outing

It was a lonely birthday for Tom Selleck. The Blue Bloods star celebrated his 80th birthday on Jan. 29 by a solo trip to McDonald’s, according to The New York Post. In photos shared by the outlet, the Emmy winner, who was sporting a goatee, was seen at the drive-thru in Thousand Oaks, California. Luckily, that was only for a celebration lunch, as the birthday continued at night.

The Daily Mail reports that Selleck did in fact celebrate his birthday with family and close friends for a fancy dinner at Tuscany il Ristorante in Thousand Oaks. He was joined by his wife, Jillie Mack, 67, their daughter Hannah, 36, and other friends and loved ones. They were seen leaving the restaurant after closing hours, with Selleck carrying a gift box and walking alongside his wife. Considering how fancy the dinner was, it’s not surprising that Selleck would want to do something a little more low-key for lunch, and McDonald’s would definitely hit the spot.

Meanwhile, Selleck has been spending more time with his family since the end of Blue Bloods. The actor has been spending much time at his 63-acre Ventura County ranch that he bought in 1988. While there were previous reports that he could lose his ranch following the Blue Bloods cancellation, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Even prior to the cancellation, Selleck would spend a chunk of his time at the ranch when he wasn’t working. And now he has all the time in the world.

As for acting, Selleck has yet to land another role after Blue Bloods, and it’s unknown if he will return to acting. He’s been open in the past about not wanting the CBS procedural to end and was even open to suggestions in regards to a possible spinoff. Whether or not anything will happen remains to be seen, but in the meantime, he seems to be enjoying himself. This is his first birthday not celebrated on the set of Blue Bloods, so it’s possible he just wanted to do something simple at first before getting into the fancy things.

Not everyone wants to go fancy for a birthday celebration, and the fact that someone like Tom Selleck would rather take a solo trip to McDonald’s proves that even celebrities are just like us. At the very least, it seems like he had a great 80th birthday.