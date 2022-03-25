Tom Hanks Crashes Bride’s Wedding Photoshoot in Hilarious Moment

There are few celebrities that elicit universal warm feelings quite like Tom Hanks, making him a prime candidate to cause delight when meeting fans in the wild. The Oscar winner did just that to a wedding party in Pittsburgh, coming upon a bridal photoshoot for Grace Gwaltney and saying “Hey! My name is Tom Hanks – can I take a photo with the bride?”

“We all lost it,” wedding photographer Rachel Rowland told Pittsburgh’s Action 4 News. “The bridesmaids shuffled out of the limo, and he posed with photos and congratulated everyone, and then as fast as he popped in, he was gone. It was just so sweet and fun!” The actor is currently filming his next movie, A Man Called Otto, in town.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hank’s next films are the upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic as Colonel Tom Parker and the live-action version of Disney+’s Pinocchio as Gepetto. Hanks was almost unrecognizable as Geppetto in the first looks at the upcoming film, which will premiere in September.

Hanks dons a grey curly wig and matching silver mustache to become Geppetto, the story’s kind woodcarver who built and brought the puppet Pinocchio to life. In the picture, Gepetto looks to be going over the final touches to finish off the puppet, which looks identical to the animated version.

The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Benjamin Evan Ainsworth takes on the voice of Pinocchio in the film. Joseph Gorden-Levitt portrays Jiminy Cricket, who acts as Pinocchio’s conscience and Cynthia Erivo joins the cast as the Blue Fairy who grants Geppetto’s wish to bring Pinocchio to life. Keegan-Michael Key will play “Honest” John, the con artist who regularly attempts to swindle the townspeople. Lorraine Bracco adds to the cast as Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans will play another evil character named The Coachman. In the original cartoon, The Coachman lured young boys to a place called Pleasure Island, where they were later transformed into donkeys to be sold later on the black market. Robert Zemeckis is attached to the project as director.