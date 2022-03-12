Tom Hanks Transforms Into Geppetto for Disney+’s Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’

Tom Hanks is almost unrecognizable as Geppetto in Disney+’s live-action Pinocchio. On Wednesday, the streaming service released the first looks at the upcoming film, which will premiere in September.

Hanks dons a grey curly wig and matching silver mustache to become Geppetto, the story’s kind woodcarver who built and brought the puppet Pinocchio to life. In the picture, Gepetto looks to be going over the final touches to finish off the puppet, which looks identical to the animated version.

The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Benjamin Evan Ainsworth takes on the voice of Pinocchio in the film. Joseph Gorden-Levitt portrays Jiminy Cricket, who acts as Pinocchio’s conscience and Cynthia Erivo joins the cast as the Blue Fairy who grants Geppetto’s wish to bring Pinocchio to life.

Keegan-Michael Key will play “Honest” John, the con artist who regularly attempts to swindle the townspeople. Lorraine Bracco adds to the cast as Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans will play another evil character named The Coachman. In the original cartoon, The Coachman lured young boys to a place called Pleasure Island, where they were later transformed into donkeys to be sold later on the black market. Robert Zemeckis is attached to the project as director.

The movie marks the latest animated film to be given the live-action treatment in Disney’s catalog joining the upcoming Little Mermaid remake, Aladdin, and Mulan. Pinocchio was the company’s second-ever animated film, debuting after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It was the first animated movie to take home awards in two competitive Oscars categories. The movie won two Academy Awards: one for Best Original Score and another for Best Song for “When You Wish Upon a Star.” The song later became Disney’s trademark anthem.

Disney+’s live-action rendition of the film isn’t the only Pinocchio film to come this year. Director Guillermo Del Toro will deliver a stop-motion version of the same story in December.