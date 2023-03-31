Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Debuts Wild Hair Color Transformation

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise is showing off a new hairstyle. It was revealed on social media that the 30-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman had markedly changed her appearance. Bella shared a rare selfie to her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing off her new shoulder-length shag haircut. She consulted Laundry for Hair co-owner Jennifer Ball, who specializes in edgy, shag styles, according to the stylist's social media profiles. Bella accessorized her new look with a black beret, berry lipstick, and a white lace blouse. "Hair is giving me so much joy still. Thank you," she captioned the photo.

Bella has experimented with her hairstyles before. She posted a rare selfie last September showing off her hair then, which was a darker shade after the auburn shade and a slightly closer-cropped cut she was sporting at the time. A red beanie and a dainty gold septum ring complemented her shag style, along with a graphic tee shirt from The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. An emoji of a cowboy hat and a smiley face simply accompanied the post. According to her website, Bella works as an artist and designer. There are not many photos of her on social media, and she tends to keep a low profile.

Prior to the couple's separation in 2001, her parents, Cruise, 59, and Kidman, 54, adopted her and her younger brother, Connor. In September 2015, she married her husband of almost eight years, Max Parker, in an intimate ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel in London. In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Kidman revealed a few details about her daughter, though she doesn't often speak about her two eldest children. "Bella lives just outside London," Kidman said, per Grazia. "You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little." After they split in 2001, Kidman and Cruise went on to build families of their own. Kidman, who has been married to Keith Urban since 2006, shares two younger daughters with her country singer husband: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10. Cruise, who married Katie Holmes, welcomed daughter Suri, who is now 15 years old, in 2006, before the couple ended their relationship in 2012.