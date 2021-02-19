Isabella Jane: Get to Know Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter

✖

Isabella Jane Cruise proves growing up as the adopted daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise is no easy feat, especially as she grew up somewhat in the spotlight. While she's maintained her privacy away from the world's spectators and tabloids, the young star has still made a name for herself –– even giving tidbits of her personal life along the way.

She made an Instagram account a few years ago as she promoted her clothing line BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise) in 2018. Though, she now uses the account to promote her artwork. Her page totes a solid 26.5 thousand followers.

She's also been outspoken in the past about her relationship with Scientology –– the religion she practices with her father Tom Cruise, who's a high-ranking member of the church. The 28-year-old went through Scientology auditor training in 2019, and shared her experience in an open letter with other members of the church. The letter was first published publicly by a prominent critic of the church Tony Ortega. “This IS what I had been searching for. The missing piece. Suddenly everything began to make sense,” she wrote, per People. Bella added, “We all need to do this. It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. It’s a few meltdowns and running to the bathroom to have a mini-episode, but it is worth everything because you will get through.”

“Thank you to my Dad for everything,” she continued, thanking her aunt, the actor’s sister, Cass Mapother. “I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup [sic] me or get me through the preliminaries. It took a whole family and an org to get me here.” She added, “we all need to do this. It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. It’s a few meltdowns and running to the bathroom to have a mini-episode, but it is worth everything because you will get through.”

While Kidman never became a Scientologist herself, she's always maintained her support for her children's decisions. The star told Hello Magazine, "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them." Kidman and Cruise also have another son: Connor, age 26.