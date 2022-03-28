Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie, Shows off Short Haircut

Nicole Kidman’s oldest daughter, Bella Kidman Cruise, is rocking a short new ‘do. The 29-year-old artist, whom Kidman adopted during her marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise, debuted the fresh new look on Instagram, posing for an artsy selfie while sporting a floral dress and standing in a tunnel of neon lights.

Bella simply captioned the shot, “in rainbows,” possibly in reference to the 2007 Radiohead album. Her followers certainly loved the new look, with one commenting, “How fabulous!” and another adding, “You look great!” Bella has chosen to lead most of her life outside of the spotlight, as has her younger brother Connor, 27, who was also adopted by Kidman and Cruise during their 11-year marriage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bella sticks with mostly sharing her art on Instagram, but otherwise has maintained a largely private life in London, marrying husband Max Parker in 2015 and launching a clothing line called BKC – her initials – in 2018. Kidman told Entertainment Tonight at the time of the launch that she found her daughter’s new endeavor “very exciting.” The Oscar winner added, “I think it’s such a great way to express [yourself] and Bella is a beautiful drawer as well. She’s always been able to draw.” Asked if a love of fashion runs in her family, the star responded, “I don’t have a fashion line but I think a love of [style] does, definitely.”

Kidman has been adamant about respecting Bella and Connor’s privacy following her 2001 divorce from Cruise. When asked about her relationship with her kids after the split from the Mission: Impossible star by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Kidman answered, “I’m very private about all that,” as reported by Australia’s Who Magazine. “I have to protect all those relationships,” she added. “I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

When asked about her children’s choice to continue practicing Scientology like their famous father, Kidman continued, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”