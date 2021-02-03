Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Is Unrecognizable in Rare Social Media Photo

✖

Connor Cruise is checking in with his social media followers. The 26-year-old adopted son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise took to Instagram with a rare photo of himself over the weekend, surprising his followers with the new picture. Posing with a 200-pound Yellowfin tuna he caught off the coast of Costa Rica, Connor commented in the caption that the fish was "chewing" that day, leading to a successful haul.

Connor doesn't post many photos of himself on Instagram, last sharing a shot of his face today in June 2019. Most of his posts have been fishing-related recently, although he did pay tribute to Kobe Bryant after the L.A. Lakers legend died in a tragic helicopter accident in January 2020. Connor and his older sister, 28-year-old Bella Cruise, were adopted by Kidman and Cruise during their decade-long marriage, but have decided to live their lives outside the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Cruise (@theconnorcruise)

"Bella lives just outside London [U.K.]. You know, she really feels more English," Kidman told Vanity Fair in May 2019 of her oldest daughter. "We lived here for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission: Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little." Kidman went on to marry Keith Urban following her divorce from Cruise and is now also mom to 12-year-old Sunday Rose and 9-year-old Faith Margaret.

Social distancing in 2020 was "very difficult" for the girls, she told Glamour UK in November, as the kids were struggling not seeing their friends. "They are working through the emotions," she explained at the time. "For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily – that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there's a 9-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too."

As for Kidman, the Big Little Lies actress said she had been relying on her husband to balance her busy career and the turmoil of the current times. "[Her marriage] is a very soothing, comforting place for me to go, and he's a very strong, warm, kind man," she told the outlet. "I'm very fortunate to have that in my life because it's a really strong place to be able to go and curl up. And this is a lonely world, right? ... That's sort of an extraordinary thing to have found, particularly later in my life. But it saved me, as well, which is a beautiful thing to have."