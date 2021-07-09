Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Drops Rare Appearance on Instagram

✖

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter, Bella Kidman Cruise, regularly posts her artwork on Instagram, but she shared a rare selfie this week to celebrate England's performance during the Euro 2020 finals. Cruise, 28, shared the photo on her Instagram Story, meaning the picture was only available for 24 hours. The black and white selfie was the first new picture of herself that Cruise has shared since February.

Cruise posted the brief clip on Wednesday during the English national soccer team's match against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semifinals. She shared the picture after the game ended 1-1 at the end of regulation. "My face during extra time... fingers crossed," Cruise captioned the photo, adding an emoji of the English flag. E! News published a screenshot of the image. Cruise had a reason to celebrate though, as England won the match, 2-1. England will face Italy in the final match on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

The artist and her husband Max Parker live in London. The two married in 2015. In late February, Cruise posted a black and white selfie on Instagram, showing her bundled up during the winter weather. "Same face, new prints now available on the shop," she wrote at the time. Cruise creates her own artwork, which she sells as prints or on tote bags at her website. She also shares new artwork based on her favorite movies and artists on Instagram.

Tom, 59, and Kidman, 54, were married from 1990 to 2001. Cruise is the youngest of two children the former couple adopted. They also adopted Connor Anthony, 26. Connor lives in Florida and often uses his Instagram page to show off photos from his latest fishing trips. He also posted videos from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals in his Instagram Story Wednesday night.

Connor and Cruise have both succeeded in keeping their lives out of the spotlight. However, it was reported in 2019 that Cruise wrote about per positive experience with Scientology after meeting with an auditor. In a letter first published by Scientology critic Tony Ortega, Cruise reportedly wrote that training with an auditor was "exactly what I needed."

"This IS what I had been searching for. The missing piece. Suddenly everything began to make sense," Cruise reportedly wrote. "We all need to do this. It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. It’s a few meltdowns and running to the bathroom to have a mini-episode, but it is worth everything because you will get through." Elsewhere in the letter, she thanked her father "for everything" and thanked her aunt, Tom's sister Cass Mapother. "I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup [sic] me or get me through the preliminaries," Cruise reportedly added. "It took a whole family and an org to get me here."