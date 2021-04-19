Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Launches New Venture That May Upset Critics of His Dead Fish Photo

✖

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son is rarely in the public eye, but when he chooses to be he's making the most of it. The last time Connor Cruise was making headlines, it was due to his love of fishing and the outrage it seemed to cause online.

This time he's still dealing with dead animals in a way, but it is a more palatable venture many can relate to at this time of year. He announced on Instagram that he's launching a second account dedicated to his passion for grilling and barbecue.

"After many friends telling me I have finally decided to start a food IG [Connors Meat Shack] with my bestie [Kim Joyce]," the 26-year-old wrote in the caption of a photo of his setup. "Give it a follow if you like backyard steaks, bourbon, chicken, or really whatever we are feeling like that day."

Both Connor and his sister Bella, 28, keep a lower profile than their famous parents. Both were adopted by the former Hollywood power couple, staying close to their father after the split and studying Scientology. Connor lives in Clearwater, Florida, the main hub and headquarters for the Church of Scientology outside of Los Angeles. Despite some film roles in past years, the young Cruise is fine living the quiet life these days.

Kidman does keep in touch and has a relationship with her children, though she has discussed why privacy is her most cherished feature there. "I'm very private about all that," she told WHO magazine in Australia. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

While all seems well in the world of Connor Cruise, there will no doubt be some who criticize the young fisherman and grillmaster for his choice of food. After posting the photo of yellowfin tuna he caught, people blasted Cruise for his cruel passion.

"You killed a living creature and you are proud of it?" one critic wrote under the photo. "[You] have all the money in the world and you're out there torturing and slaughtering fish. Good job," another added. "Freaking disgusting. Leave them in the ocean where they belong," a final criticized at the time.

The good news is Cruise doesn't let the criticism get to him and barely acknowledges it online. He is tuned into what he loves and seems content with sharing it with people, no matter what.