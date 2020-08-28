Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Instagram Photo

Bella Cruise is giving fans a rare glimpse of her face on social media. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, 27, snapped a mirror selfie for Instagram Wednesday while wearing a black newsboy cap and sporting a gold glitter filter, which she referenced in her witty caption. "All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter," Bella quipped.

Bella has stayed largely out of the public eye, only posting one other photo of her face on her Instagram back in May, showing off her nose ring and pineapple tattoo while making a face at the camera. "The procrastination station," she captioned the selfie, joking about the reasoning behind posting the pic. The rest of her account is dedicated to her art, which ranges from drawings of people to trippy monsters.

Bella and her younger brother Connor, 25, were adopted by Cruise and Kidman before their divorce in 2001, and both have managed to keep their lives largely private, despite their A-Lister parents. Bella made headlines in 2015 when she married Max Parker, then again February 2018 when she launched a clothing called BKC, as per her initials.

Kidman told Entertainment Tonight at the time that her daughter's new endeavor was "very exciting." The actress added, "I think it's such a great way to express [yourself] and Bella is a beautiful drawer as well. She's always been able to draw." As for if a love of fashion runs in her family, the Oscar-winner added, "I don't have a fashion line but I think a love of [style] does, definitely."

When asked about her relationship with her children after the divorce from their father by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Kidman said, "I’m very private about all that," as reported by Australia’s Who Magazine. "I have to protect all those relationships," she continued. "I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is."

Speaking candidly about her adopted children, both of whom are Scientologists like their father, Kidman said, "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."