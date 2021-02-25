Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Breaks Social Media Silence With New Photo

✖

Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman's daughter Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise has returned to social media after a five-month hiatus. In the photo she shared, it's black-and-white image of the 28-year-old next to a window. "Same face, new prints now available on the shop," she wrote in the caption.

The last time she posted a photo of her was in September, so her fans were happy to see her back. "Beautiful," one person wrote, while someone else said, "This is deep, love it." The last time she posted to the social media platform, it was a piece of art — one of many that she shares to her profile. The artist often shares images of her paintings to the platform, rarely showing photos that include her.

Kidman-Cruise has 26,000 followers but follows just over 200 people, including both of her parents. Both Cruise and Kidman are very private about their personal lives, including their children. The former pair also share a son: Connor Cruise, 28. The Hollywood couple were married for 11 years but was brought to an end in 2001. Following their divorce, both of their kids chose to live with Cruise and practice the religion of Scientology. During a 2018 interview with Who Magazine, said that she let her kids make their own decisions when it comes to their religion and that it's her job as their parent to love them regardless of where they choose to take their life.

"They are adults," she said. "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here." She then noted how important she feels it is to provide unconditional love regardless of how she feels about their choices. "I think that's so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, it any family — I believe it's wrong. So that's our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love," Kidman detailed. It's not often that fans get a peek at Cruise and Kidman's children, but when they take to social media, followers seem to love every bit of it.