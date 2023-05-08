Tom Cruise Makes Cheeky 'Top Gun' Comment to King Charles at Coronation Concert

Tom Cruise leaned into his Top Gun persona over the weekend while celebrating King Charles III's coronation. During the coronation concert on Sunday, Cruise appeared in a video (which can be seen below), giving the king a shoutout from a fighter jet. "Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman anytime," said Cruise, who as a part-time U.K. resident has spent many years there filming the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Cruise filmed a similar video package from the same fighter jet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards to accept his win for Best Performance in a Movie in Top Gun: Maverick. He wore the same sunglasses and headset as he did in King Charles' video, but this time had his golden popcorn trophy inside the aircraft with him. "Thank you so much for this award," he said. "I make these films for you. I love you. I love entertaining you. To know how much you enjoy it, how much you appreciate it, there's just no better feeling."

Tom Cruise flies a old fighter plane whilst accepting the MTV Award for Best Performance in a Movie.



Cruise was on the bill for the coronation concert alongside a handful of other U.S. stars who took part in the concert, which was held on the grounds of the King's Castle at Windsor. The likes of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Bette Midler represented the U.S., with other guests like Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfyl and British group Take That also partaking.

Pierce Brosnan and Bear Grylls also appeared in pre-recorded spots, while Dame Joan Collins, Winnie the Pooh, Sir Tom Jones and OTI Mabuse also appeared in "pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about the King." Approximately 20,000 members of the public and invited guests were in attendance at the event, which was hosted by Hugh Bonneville. Millions were expected to watch at home.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's oldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, joined the royal family at the show, which capped off the celebratory weekend after King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony took place on Saturday. Kate and William's 5-year-old Prince Louis did not attend the concert Sunday night, though he did attend other coronation festivities.

Other artists who performed at the Windsor Castle spectacle were singer-songwriters Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, Steve Linwood, pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger. The show was broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds overseas. PBS stations aired it in the United States.