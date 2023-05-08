See Katy Perry's Full Outfit for Coronation of Charles III and Camilla

Katy Perry made an entrance at King Charles' coronation. Perry stepped out head-to-toe in lilac at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The singer arrived at the ceremony with British Vogue's Edward Enninful ahead of her performance at the Coronation Concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7. She was then pictured taking her seat amongst the 2,200 guests. Perry, who is engaged to Kent-born Orlando Bloom, previously worked with the King through the British-Asian Trust, a charity he established in 2007 during his period as Prince of Wales. Perry shared some close-up photos of her apparel on Instagram, writing the caption: "Was such an honor to be able to watch history being made today at the coronation of King Charles III! I am so grateful to have been invited by The King on behalf of the @thebritishasiantrust and their Children Protection Fund, an organization I've deeply believed in and have been fortunate to support for the last 3 years. Thank you @viviennewestwood for making me feel so lovely in lavender." On Sunday, the "California Gurls" artist also donned a Westwood original at the Coronation Concert in honor of King Charles at Windsor Castle. Wearing a dramatic gold ballgown, Perry performed "Roar" and "Firework" for the crowd, including the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla. Prior to the performance, the BBC said in a statement, "The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth." Despite the fashion-forwardness of Perry's outfits, her dresses were constructed with careful consideration for aesthetics and functionality while also serving as tributes to the British Royal Family. Read further to see Perry's attire in more detail and discover what inspired her looks, down to the tiniest detail. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Lavender Dream (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Vivienne Westwood's ateliers created Perry's short-sleeved lilac jacket and matching skirt using a soft leatherette taken from the archives for the royal occasion. The "Teenage Dream" singer wore a silk flower pinned to her lapel and a dramatic headpiece adorned with "merry widow veiling" to complete the ensemble, which included Vivienne Westwood's Granny Frame Pearl handbag, elbow-length gloves and Three Row Pearl Bas Relief choker.

Royal Hue (Photo: Jane Barlow / Getty Images) Since ancient times, purple has been associated with royalty. It's no accident that the velvet linings of St Edward's Crown, the Imperial State Crown, and Queen Mary's Crown are all dyed the same distinct shade. Queen Elizabeth II made purple her official coronation color in 1953. Although Perry's taking on the regal hue was a pale pastel, her homage seemed like a subtle nod to the day's festivities without rubbing the royal apologists the wrong way or giving away too much of Perry's kitschy charm.

Westwood Style (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images) In addition to perfecting the royal look, Perry also paid tribute to the UK by wearing Vivienne Westwood- most notably her pearl-string orb choker – a signature piece for the designer. As a renowned British designer who passed away in December 2022, Westwood had a long and successful relationship with the British royal family, beginning in 1991, when she was awarded the prestigious British Designer of the Year award and was invited to Buckingham Palace to accept it. In 2015, Westwood dedicated her autumn/winter collection to the now-King Charles for his environmental initiatives. Per the Guardian, she wrote at the time: "I want to pay tribute to Prince Charles. If Prince Charles had ruled the world according to his priorities during the last 30 years, we would be alright and we would be tackling climate change." Princess Eugenie, Charles' niece, also supported the late punk fashion designer, even wearing one of her designs at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

"A very kind soul" (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images) Prince Charles announced Katy Perry would become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust at the Banqueting House in London in February 2020. In a statement, the British Asian Trust announced Perry would play a specific role: for the next five years, she'll work with the organization's Children's Protection Fund, which fights child trafficking. Natasha Poonawalla, an Indian billionaire and philanthropist, chaired the fund, pledging to donate more than £1 million. "India has always been a place I have a magnetic connection with," Perry said in an Instagram post. "Every child matters and has the right to basic human needs. Her connection with Charles already existed. They met in November 2019 at an event hosted by Poonwalla to celebrate Charles's birthday in Mumbai. While the singer was in town for a concert and a Vogue India cover shoot, the royal visited the country on an official mission to promote sustainability. According to Tatler, Perry introduced Charles with her trademark playful humor, calling him a "very kind soul." "[He's] so kind that he talks to his plants," she said. "He asked me if I could sing to his plants. And I will, in the future. You have my word, sir."

"Baroque grandeur" (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images) Perry, who recently wowed fans at Westminster Abbey in her bespoke lilac suit, leaned into the gilded mood of the overall Coronation celebrations by wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood gown during her performance at the Coronation Concert. With its corseted 18th-century silhouette and gold metallic leatherette, it is said to "exude baroque grandeur," according to the brand. In particular, the draping is based on a bridal look from the British house's spring 2006 Gold Label collection.