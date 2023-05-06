Watch Prince William Pledge His Loyalty to His Dad King Charles III

The Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla was a momentous occasion for their heirs as well. One viral clip from the ceremony shows Prince William pledging his loyalty to the king with as much pomp and circumstance as the British royal family could muster. The Prince of Wales is now next in line for the throne.

"I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," Prince William said in the ceremony. He delivered this vow as the king sat in his throne surrounded by other dignitaries. Prince William knelt on an ornate upholstered stool that put him at approximately eye-level with the king. The two men clasped hands during the speech. When it was finished Prince William stood and touched the crown, then leaned in to kiss his father on the cheek. The king said: "Thank you, William," and the crowd stood up to cheer.

Clips of this part of the coronation circulated widely on Saturday morning as social media dissected every moment of the coronation. The pageantry of the ceremony captured the attention of viewers all over the world, while at the same time commentators broke down the drastic differences between this coronation and the ones that have come before. Every minute detail could have significant symbolic importance. This moment between the king and his son, at least, had something personal behind it.

