Watch Prince William Pour a Pint of Beer Ahead of King Charles III Coronation

It was a big week for Prince William, and clearly he needed to blow off some steam. On the Thursday before his father's formal coronation, the Prince of Wales made a public appearance at a pub in London where he made a show of stepping behind the bar and pouring his own beer. Fittingly, the prince chose a pint of the new "Kingmaker" pale ale for himself.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had their night out at The Dog and Duck in Central London's Soho entertainment district. According to a report by CBS News, they were there specifically to meet with representatives for the hospitality industry in the city as they prepared for all the chaos of the weekend. The Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla drew huge crowds to the city which meant a lot of opportunity and a lot of work for bars, restaurants and hotels. Prince William was right there with them working the taps himself.

'I'm not too bad at drinking pints but pulling pints is another matter,' said Prince William, who pulled a pint of 'Kingmaker' beer at the Dog and Duck pub in London. William and his wife Kate took a subway ride to get to the pub https://t.co/HPxoEOb7wf pic.twitter.com/YcbhUP8jn3 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 5, 2023

Kingmaker pale ale is reportedly a specialty beer brewed just for the coronation. He and Middleton sat with industry insiders to hear their concerns and ideas. The prince apparently enjoyed his beer and was then served a full glass of cider, at which point he joked that he had to watch how much he drank so that he could "get back into work mode" later that night.

"You always have the best conversations in pubs you never know who you are going to meet," the prince said fondly. Middleton reportedly told the others assembled that their eldest child Prince George was getting "excited" for the coronation, and taking all the rehearsals and preparations very seriously. Prince George is second in line for the throne behind his father, and at nine years old he had all eyes on him this weekend.

The coronation went off without a hitch on Saturday morning, and it drew all the predictable commentary on social media. While the ceremony was significantly simplified and down-sized compared to coronations of the past, many viewers still poked fun at the pageantry and self-seriousness of the whole thing. That was particularly true for international viewers as the coronation became international news.

Celebrations are expected to continue in the U.K. through Sunday night and perhaps into next week in some places. Hopefully pub owners and operators are prepared for the rush. For the prince, the hardest part is now over.