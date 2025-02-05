Gisele Bündchen Welcomes Baby No. 3, Her First With Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is a mom of three! The supermodel, 44, has reportedly given birth to her third child. Bündchen is also mom to daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein with ex-husband Tom Brady, but this is her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 37.

TMZ reported that the supermodel is “super happy” and that the baby is “healthy.” No other details — like the baby’s sex, name or birthday — were available.

After news broke in October that Bündchen was expecting her third child, she took to Instagram with a positive update on her mindset. “There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow,” she wrote. “But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to. Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live.”

Bündchen first met Valente when the jiu-jitsu instructor began teaching her son Benjamin at his academy, and the two became friends before taking their relationship to a romantic level. The duo was first spotted together in November 2022, having visited Provincia de Puntarenas with her two kids, and began dating in June 2023.

In October 2022, Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce after ending their marriage of 13 years. The NFL alum and model agreed to share joint custody of their children.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen wrote in a statement at the time. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

She continued: “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Brady agreed in a statement of his own that the decision to divorce was “painful and difficult.” He wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

The athlete continued, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”