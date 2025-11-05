‘DWTS’ Contestant Would Have Gotten Perfect Score If Flavor Flav Hadn’t Made Big Mistake

Dancing With the Stars guest judge Flavor Flav admits he messed up when scoring Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night performance, depriving the duo of what should have been a perfect score.

The rapper, 66, took to X (formerly Twitter) after Tuesday’s live show to reveal he meant to hold up a 10 — not a 9 — for the social media personality and her pro partner after witnessing their Paso Doble to “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As a judge on #DWTS,,, you hit your score on a computer first,,, then hold up the sign,” he wrote. “I accidentally hit 9 for someone and told the crew I meant to hit 10,,, and they said they can’t change it and there’s nothing I can do. That girl deserved perfect 10s.”

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

He continued, “Thatz why I kept looking down at the computer and got all confused,,, I thought I hit a 10.”

Flav was the only judge to give Earle and Chmerkovskiy a 9, as Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli all held up 10s for the routine. Flav’s error meant the couple received a 39/40 for the night instead of the perfect 40/40.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night marked the second time Earle and Chmerkovskiy were just one point off from a perfect score, as they were awarded a 39/40 on Halloween Night for their tango to Billie Eilish’s “bury a friend” due to guest judge Cheryl Burke’s sole 9.

Play video

Tuesday’s 39/40 landed Earle and Chmerkovskiy at the top of the leaderboard alongside Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, who earned the same score for their Paso Doble to “No More Tears” by Ozzy Osbourne.

At the end of the evening, it was Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, who were eliminated after their contemporary routine to Aerosmith’s “Dream On” earned them a 34/40.

After being eliminated, Fishel said her time on Dancing With the Stars “meant everything,” adding that it had “truly been life changing, and every single moment, including this one, has been joyous.” Pashkov then told Fishel she would be his “friend for life.”