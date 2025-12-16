‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Celebrity Announces Breakup

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are over. The influencer and NFL star began dating in 2023.

Earle took to Instagram in an emotional interview to discuss their recent split. She says it was due to them potentially wanting different things in life.

“It’s just been really hard to process in general, and I think why I’ve been scared to say something is because I feel like it just makes it more real,” Earle began in the video. “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum explained that during a recent stint in Los Angeles, she realized she “really liked it and I thought maybe I wanted to stay there.” In November, Earle and friends partnered with Serving in Hells to give out 3,000 meals for Los Angeles community members. She was joined by her Dancing with the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Chmerkovskiy’s wife and fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, and others.

Speaking of her recent revelation, she added, “I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place,” she continued. “A part of me just also really wants to be focusing on myself right now and I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs. I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him — and he wasn’t really expecting that of me, I think it was more a me thing — but I constantly felt guilty.”

She explained that she and her ex have been on “on two different paths.” Despite such, she says she still loves him and considers him to be her best friend. “We’re on good terms and I don’t want anyone to come for him or be mean to him or to say it’s because he couldn’t make it to Dancing with the Stars … because he couldn’t come because of football,” she said, noting the criticism he received after not attending any of her performances on the show. “I think the scary part is, part of me doesn’t know if how I feel even makes sense. I think I question myself a lot of, ‘Why do I feel this way?’ or ‘Are these feelings correct?’ ”