Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Beautiful’ People After Being Seen With Alix Earle

Tom Brady is thinking about what makes someone “beautiful” as he kicks off 2026.

After the former NFL player, 48, sparked romance rumors with influencer Alix Earle, 25, when the two were spotted cozying up at a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barths, Brady took to his Instagram Story with a couple of cryptic posts.

“People are not beautiful for how they look or speak,” Brady’s first repost read. “They’re beautiful for how they love, care and treat others.”

The inspirational quote was followed up by another repost, this one featuring 99 Xs, one check mark and the phrase, “A winner is a loser who tried one more time.” To this, Brady added an emoji of a man raising his hand.

The Fox Sports commentator also had some telling social media activity after news broke last month that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, had married Joaquim Valente, the jiu-jitsu instructor the supermodel began dating following her 2022 divorce from Brady.

Shortly after news of Bündchen’s wedding broke, Brady shared a selfie on his Instagram Story of himself in a hoodie with the words “Forever Young” written on it. Playing in the background was Logic’s 2017 mental health anthem “1-800-273-8255,” and Brady wrote on the post, “Yuppppppp.”

Earle is newly single, as she announced last month that she and her Houston Texans player boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, had split after more than two years together.

“It’s just been really hard to process in general, and I think why I’ve been scared to say something is because I feel like it just makes it more real,” Earle said on TikTok at the time. “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often.”

While Earle was in Los Angeles competing alongside Val Chmerkovskiy on Dancing With the Stars Season 34, she said she “really liked it” and realized she might want to “stay there.”



“I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place,” she went on. “A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs.”

