Officials From Todd Chrisley's Prison Hit Back at His Claims About Animal-Infested Food

Officials from Todd Chrisley's prison have hit back at his recent claims that much of the food is animal-infested. TMZ reports that personnel from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) state that they serve healthy, clean food, despite Chrisley's allegations. They also refute his claims about moldy food, stating that all expired food is thrown out.

In November 2022, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. In addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Todd and Julie reported to prison earlier this year to serve sentences handed down during their 2022 fraud trial. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 50, and Todd, 54, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were initially denied.

The new FBOP statement comes after Chrisley made a virtual appearance on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show, CUOMO, and at one point chided the prison system for "disgustingly filthy" conditions. "The food is dated and it's out of date by, at minimum, a year. It's a year past expiration. And they're literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting – I don't know – they are getting 1,000 calories a day," Chrisley claimed in a report from national correspondent Brian Entin. The reality personality said that as he tries to avoid the food he says is expired by using his own money for commissary food, one employee is sabotaging his efforts.

"I've been told this by a staff member – one of the ways she's trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary," he went on to claim. "So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right."

Chrisley later claimed that even the food he has the option to purchase isn't safe to eat in many cases. "You've got rats, you've got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is," he told Cuomo. "They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food."