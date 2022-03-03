‘Today’ Show: Jenna Bush Hager Talks What Sparked Her to ‘Get Fit’

TODAY show host Jenna Bush Hager is opening up about her workout regimen and revealed what sparked her to “get fit.” While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bush Hager admitted that it started when she dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for Halloween on the . “I have to tell you, when your boss says you’re gonna be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader — and I grew up in Dallas — guess what? You try to get fit,” she quipped.

After putting an emphasis on her physique for filming the cheerleader segment, Bush Hager didn’t stop working out. “I’m continuing,” she shared. “It was time. I had three kids. My youngest is two. It’s just sort of the progression of getting back into fighting shape.” She then went on to share details of her routine. “I have friends who meet me a couple of days a week in my building and I work out with this incredible woman who was a [New York] Knicks dancer, So, yes. There is dancing. There [are] ab workouts, which frankly [I] did not have an ab before we started doing it, but I found one little ab down in there.”

Bush Hager is one of the most beloved hosts of TODAY. The daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, Hager began her job life in the early-mid 2000s as a teachers’ aide at Elsie Whitlow Stokes Community Freedom Public Charter School in Washington, D.C. She eventually took a leave of absence in 2006 to participate in an internship for UNICEF’s Educational Policy Department in Latin America.

Bush Hager married Henry Chase Hager in 2008. Together the couple has three children: daughters Margaret “Mila” Laura and Poppy Louise, and son Henry “Hal” Harold. In 2009, Bush Hager joined the TODAY Show staff as a correspondent who contributed roughly once a month. She eventually worked her way up to series co-anchor, now hosting TODAY With Hoda & Jenna alongside Hoda Kotb, following Kathie Lee Gifford’s exit. According to Closer Weekly, 30-year-old Bush Hager’s salary is currently $4 million a year, and her net worth is around $10 million.

