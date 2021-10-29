Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Dress up as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for Football-Themed ‘Today’ Show Halloween

If there’s one thing all the Today show anchors love, it’s dressing up on Halloween. This year, the co-hosts embraced the show’s theme “Football Fright in America” and dressed up in NFL-adjacent costumes, with Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager making waves as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

In a fun football-themed segment showing off Guthrie, Hager, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Willie Geist and Sheinelle Jones’ costumes, the two Today anchors took center stage with several actual Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, even performing a “Go Dallas Cowboys” dance routine. Bush Hager, who is is a Texas native, joined Guthrie in the signature blue and white uniforms made by the same woman who has been making the real things for the Cowboys’ cheerleaders for the last 16 years. Although Guthrie said that she hoped her husband, an Eagles fan, wouldn’t see her costume, she later joked that he asked her to wear it home.

The whole event was kicked off by Football Night in America host Mike Tirico, who announced Kotb as Carrie Underwood singing the Sunday Night Football theme song, Roker as The Weeknd in last year’s Super Bowl halftime show, Geist and Daly as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, Melvin as Patrick Mahomes, and Jones as Bruno Mars at the 2014 Super Bowl halftime show. Jones even had four backup dancers and performed a choreographed routine to Mars’ hit “Runaway Baby.” Continue reading to see how social media reacted to the costumes, specifically Guthrie and Bush Hager as Cowboy cheerleaders.

‘Just beautiful’

Does Savannah ever age??😊It must be her sweet, kind spirit that keeps her so young.💕 — Rose (@RosebushoBethel) October 29, 2021

“Y’all are having too much fun for Halloween!!” one fan wrote.

“I think Jenna, Savannah, Hoda should keep their new hairstyles. Wow, just beautiful,” someone else gushed.

‘Beautiful costumes’

“I had no idea the cheerleaders [were] going to be on here,” another fan wrote.

‘Go Cowboys!’

I'm a diehard Cowboys fan and I love this! My best Cheerleaders in the world! Go Cowboys! ✭🏈✭ — N.✭Chick✭Ford (@PASSOYNN) October 29, 2021

“I look forward to this every year and it never disappoints. Love it!” someone else wrote.

‘Y’all look amazing’

“This was amazing! I loved it, all of it!! I may be partial to our @DCCheerleaders though,” someone else said.

‘You guys did an amazing job’

Savannah and Jenna…you guys did an awesome job and you looked amazing!! I know the hubbies can't wait for you to get home *wink, wink*

You blended right in with the other cheerleaders. Awesome job!! — Diane D G (@ddgndallas) October 29, 2021



“Great job ladies. Your hair looks amazing like that,” one fan tweeted.