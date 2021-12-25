Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates ‘Very Texas’ Christmas With Her 3 Kids

Jenna Bush Hager is having a “very Texas Christmas” this year. The Today show host took to Instagram to share sweet photos of her family celebrating the holiday together in her home state. In the photos, Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager pose with their three children, daughters Margaret “Mila” Laura, 8, and Poppy Louise, 6, and son Henry “Hal” Harold, 2. “A very Texas Xmas,” she captioned one of the photos, along with “So grateful.”

On Christmas morning, Bush Hager shared an adorable photo of the three kids holding hands and wearing matching pajamas. Earlier this month, she shared photos of two of her holiday cards featuring her kids. The first card shows cut-out photos of the kids happily jumping in front of a Christmas tree. In another, they snuggle up to each other near a tree. “Merry everything!!” Bush Hager captioned the photos. “Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season and New Year!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last month, Bush Hager celebrated her 40th birthday with a major surprise. Henry took to the streets of New York City disguised as an NBC page to quiz passersby on his wife’s favorite things. The sweet moment brought the Today With Hoda and Jenna host to tears live on the morning show. She could be seen wiping away her tears throughout the entire segment, especially when her husband ended it on an emotional note. “Jenna, you’re an amazing anchor – you’re so good at this job. I don’t know how you do it,” he said. “I love you. Happy birthday – I’m signing out. Mic drop.” He even entered the stage with a massive bouquet for an in-person surprise for his wife.

Bush Hager told her co-host Hoda Kotb how shocked she was her husband would agree to film such a silly segment, but Kotb informed her that not only did he star in the video, he was the one who “concocted” the whole idea. Wiping away tears, Jenna’s husband joked she might need a break because she was “so overwhelmed” with emotion as the NBC anchor declared him “the best.”