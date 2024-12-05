Timothée Chalamet Ghosted Text From Jonas Brothers’ Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas is still waiting on a text back from Timothée Chalamet. On Sunday, Dec. 1, the Jonas Brothers singer, 35, revealed in a hilarious TikTok that the Wonka actor, 28, left him on read after sending him a selfie almost a year ago.

“Last December I sent Timothee Chalamet a text from my friends phone anticipating a response,” Jonas wrote over a screenshot of the message, which featured a close-up selfie of the “Work It Out” artist. On the next slide of his TikTok post, Jonas wrote, “This December he still hasn’t texted back. Hope this helps!”

The post was set to Ole 60’s “Thoughts of You” and captioned simply, “check back with you guys next December for an update.”

Joe Jonas attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Jonas’ followers were quick to hype him up in the comments, with one person writing, “He’s just thinking of a good response, it’ll come soon enough.” Jonas responded, “Good things can wait.” Another person wrote, “I totally understand how you feel joe I am also waiting on a response from the timothee chalamet,” as a third chimed in, “lol this feels like me commenting on your TikToks.”

Asked if his song “Velvet Sunshine” was inspired by being ghosted by Chalamet, Jonas responded, “lol no but that works.”

To be fair, Chalamet has had a booked and busy 2024, promoting Dune 2 and Wonka earlier in the year before completing filming for A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic, this spring. In the fall, Chalamet also was in production for Marty Supreme in New York City with Gwyneth Paltrow, crashing a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in Washington Square Park on Oct. 27.

Earlier this week, Chalamet accepted a Visionary Tribute award alongside A Complete Unknown director James Mangold at the Gotham Awards. “I promised myself I’d keep it short and sweet because Bob Dylan was a man of few words,” he said at the Dec. 2 ceremony.

Timothee Chalamet and Elle Fanning are seen on location for ‘A Complete Unknown’ on June 11, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

“If you’re already a fan of Bob Dylan, this will make perfect sense to you. If you’re not familiar with his work, perhaps our film can serve as the humble gateway to one of the great poets and chroniclers of our times,” Chalamet continued. “I’m grateful to everyone who poured themselves into this project, everyone who helped me along this process.”

Dylan himself has approved of Chalamet’s portrayal, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that the star was a “brilliant actor” in the role. “Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me,” the iconic singer-songwriter wrote.