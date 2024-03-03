'Dune: Part Two' Fan Reactions Are In
Fans are loving this sci-fi sequel and they're dying for a third installment already.
Dune: Part Two finally premiered this weekend, and as was foretold, fans are loving it. The sci-fi sequel completes Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert, and it is just as faithful as Part One. Read on for a look at fans' reactions to Part Two so far.
It has been a long wait for Dune: Part Two which was originally slated for release in October of 2023 but was delayed to fill out the schedule due to the Hollywood labor strikes. While fans may still be bitter about the studio's strategy, they can't deny that it was worth the wait. Timothee Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides along with Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck. New cast members include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.
Judging by the reviews hitting social media and sites like Rotten Tomatoes and Letterboxd, viewers were pleased to get back into the action and spend so much time on Arrakis – particularly in the deep desert. Many felt that this movie fleshed out the political ecosystem of this galaxy even better than Part One, and they felt that the actors had a lot more space to shine as well. Some had questions about the story or perceived plot contrivances, but no one seemed to think that it spoiled the movie as a whole.
Dune: Part Two is playing in theaters around the U.S. now, while Part One is streaming on Max. Read on for some of the top fan reactions of opening weekend.
Movie of the Year
Mind you it's only March rn— Ari ᱬ ⸆⸉ 📜🤍🪶 (@Aris_Multiverse) March 3, 2024
Fans wasted no time in proclaiming Dune: Part Two the best movie of 2024, despite how early it is to make that call.
Spectacle
when nicole kidman says 'we come to this place for magic' she meant this scene in dune part two. i literally watch this scene smiling with tears in my eyes lmao pic.twitter.com/y9vKLfQJQf— kenzie xcx 🫀 (@kenzvanunu) March 3, 2024
Dune Part Two had plenty of exhilarating moments but these were my favorites 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/p6GLXz7TwT— Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) March 3, 2024
Fans discussed their favorite visual moments from the movie in minute detail on social media.
Stilgar
Stillgar whenever Paul Atreides did something in Dune Part Two 😂👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/wyTNqqZ78h— Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) March 3, 2024
I’ve heard a lot about performances in Dune 2, but no one talks about Javier Bardem as Stilgar. He gave a comedic and refreshing performance that hasn’t been praised enough. pic.twitter.com/YFetCWQYxM— MyPrecioussssMovies🍉 (@Scoopsahoy232) March 3, 2024
Javier Bardem's Stilgar played a much bigger role in this movie than in Part One, and many fans took notice. They praised the performance for the way it humanized his character, especially compared to the book.
Whole Picture
this scene in part 1 hits differently after watching dune 2. pic.twitter.com/yjCQmjSAgU— ٍ (@chxlametcinema) March 3, 2024
Dune (2021)— Federico Devito (@federicodevito) March 3, 2024
Dune Part Two (2024) pic.twitter.com/l0hB3jsdSv
Now that both parts of this adaptation are out, fans are eager to look at them together as one completed work. Many marveled at the continuity between the two movies and the way that scenes with prescient visions are paid off later.
Tragedy
Dune is a criticism of charismatic leadership. Paul is not a "white savior". In the first book, he's an antihero (only not a villain because the Harkonnens are worse).— Not Sure (@fixxie_dust) March 3, 2024
In Messiah, he's literally worse than Hitler (Paul's own words).
SPOILERS FOR DUNE PART TWO— MyPrecioussssMovies🍉 (@Scoopsahoy232) March 3, 2024
So the Water of Life must be what turned Paul into a power obsessed guy because he’s been acting different ever since he drank it just like his mother, right? pic.twitter.com/BUxTUnWk2D
Many fans felt that critics of Dune were misunderstanding the themes of the story this weekend. They pointed out that this is a tragedy, and that Paul is not a classical heroic figure.
Box Office
Long live fighters and long live cinema— Mahir Rahman (@Mranan38Mahir) March 3, 2024
Fans reveled in Dune's success at the box office, hoping it would inspire studios to invest in talent and in great material.
Sequel
how tf am I supposed to move on after watching dune part two.. pic.twitter.com/T0NIEbmEdy— َ (@dunendaya) March 3, 2024
Forgive me, but I'm on a major spice high! Just out of #DunePart2
No notes.
SPEECHLESS.
I will organize my thoughts later, but I have three quick points.
1. NEED to see it again.— Phil Walsh (@philwmovies) March 1, 2024
2. NEED #DuneMessiah to happen.
3. Dune Part 2 is MONUMENTAL. pic.twitter.com/T1IUIyx6aV
Finally, many fans were caught off guard by how the movie ends and how badly they want to see a sequel. So far, a third Dune movie has not been greenlit but Villeneuve and some cast members have spoken enthusiastically about their hopes for the project. For now, Dune: Part Two is showing only in theaters while Part One is streaming on Max. Herbert's novels are available in print, digital and audiobook formats.