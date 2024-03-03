'Dune: Part Two' Fan Reactions Are In

Fans are loving this sci-fi sequel and they're dying for a third installment already.

By Michael Hein

Dune: Part Two finally premiered this weekend, and as was foretold, fans are loving it. The sci-fi sequel completes Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert, and it is just as faithful as Part One. Read on for a look at fans' reactions to Part Two so far.

It has been a long wait for Dune: Part Two which was originally slated for release in October of 2023 but was delayed to fill out the schedule due to the Hollywood labor strikes. While fans may still be bitter about the studio's strategy, they can't deny that it was worth the wait. Timothee Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides along with Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck. New cast members include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Judging by the reviews hitting social media and sites like Rotten Tomatoes and Letterboxd, viewers were pleased to get back into the action and spend so much time on Arrakis – particularly in the deep desert. Many felt that this movie fleshed out the political ecosystem of this galaxy even better than Part One, and they felt that the actors had a lot more space to shine as well. Some had questions about the story or perceived plot contrivances, but no one seemed to think that it spoiled the movie as a whole.

Dune: Part Two is playing in theaters around the U.S. now, while Part One is streaming on Max. Read on for some of the top fan reactions of opening weekend.

Movie of the Year

Fans wasted no time in proclaiming Dune: Part Two the best movie of 2024, despite how early it is to make that call.

Spectacle

Fans discussed their favorite visual moments from the movie in minute detail on social media.

Stilgar

Javier Bardem's Stilgar played a much bigger role in this movie than in Part One, and many fans took notice. They praised the performance for the way it humanized his character, especially compared to the book.

Whole Picture

Now that both parts of this adaptation are out, fans are eager to look at them together as one completed work. Many marveled at the continuity between the two movies and the way that scenes with prescient visions are paid off later.

Tragedy

Many fans felt that critics of Dune were misunderstanding the themes of the story this weekend. They pointed out that this is a tragedy, and that Paul is not a classical heroic figure.

Box Office

Fans reveled in Dune's success at the box office, hoping it would inspire studios to invest in talent and in great material.

Sequel

Finally, many fans were caught off guard by how the movie ends and how badly they want to see a sequel. So far, a third Dune movie has not been greenlit but Villeneuve and some cast members have spoken enthusiastically about their hopes for the project. For now, Dune: Part Two is showing only in theaters while Part One is streaming on Max. Herbert's novels are available in print, digital and audiobook formats.

