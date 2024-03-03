'Dune: Part Two' Fan Reactions Are In

Dune: Part Two finally premiered this weekend, and as was foretold, fans are loving it. The sci-fi sequel completes Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert, and it is just as faithful as Part One. Read on for a look at fans' reactions to Part Two so far.

It has been a long wait for Dune: Part Two which was originally slated for release in October of 2023 but was delayed to fill out the schedule due to the Hollywood labor strikes. While fans may still be bitter about the studio's strategy, they can't deny that it was worth the wait. Timothee Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides along with Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck. New cast members include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Judging by the reviews hitting social media and sites like Rotten Tomatoes and Letterboxd, viewers were pleased to get back into the action and spend so much time on Arrakis – particularly in the deep desert. Many felt that this movie fleshed out the political ecosystem of this galaxy even better than Part One, and they felt that the actors had a lot more space to shine as well. Some had questions about the story or perceived plot contrivances, but no one seemed to think that it spoiled the movie as a whole.

Dune: Part Two is playing in theaters around the U.S. now, while Part One is streaming on Max. Read on for some of the top fan reactions of opening weekend.