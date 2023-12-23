Does Timothée Chamalet's Willy Wonka Compare to Gene Wilder's and Johnny Depp's Performance? Fans Weigh In

Timothée Chalamet Was a Likeable Willy Wonka for Most (Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images // Warner Bros. // Jaap Buittendijk/Warner Bros.) "A little too sweet maybe, Chalamet is no Wilder or even Depp, but charming and likable," one viewer posted on X. A second person said, "No one will ever [match] the great Gene Wilder [but] this was Tim Chalamet's most likeable role so far for me." A third Wonka viewer wrote, "He's not as good as Gene Wilder (he will always be Willy Wonka), but he's very fun to watch." prevnext

Johnny Depp's Performance Continues to Divide Audiences Depp's performance often came up in reactions — and not often in a positive way. "Timothee Chalamet embodies Willy Wonka far more than Johnny Depp did," a Depp critic wrote. Another person added, "timothée chalamet lowkey better than johnny depp as willy wonka," while yet another X user said, "Chalamet isn't Gene Wilder, but he's WAY better than Johnny Depp."

Johnny Depp's Devoted Fans Stick up for Him (Photo: Warner Bros.) Depp's infamously rabid fanbase does not appreciate the shade being thrown for his performance in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. "Well TImothé Chalamet is great but.. JOHNNY DEPP WILL NIVER BE REPEATED IN HISTORY AM I CLEAR ??? DID YOU HEAR THAT ????" one rather passionate Depp fan posted via X. Another Depp supporter wrote, "Timothee Chalamet may be the in thing nowadays, but sorry Willy Wonka for me will always be Johnny Depp."

Some 'Wonka' Watcher Thought Timothée Chalamet's Version Was Elite "Timothee Chalamet brings in a mesmerizing performance at the level of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp," one movie viewer shared. A second chimed in to add, "Gene Wilder's Willie Wonka was weird but he more or less matched what I thought the character should be when I was a kid. Johnny Depp was too creepy and not-in-a good-way weird. Timothee Chalamet is the best Willie Wonka. Weird, hopeful, quirky, determined. Brilliant."