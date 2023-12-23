Does Timothée Chamalet's Willy Wonka Compare to Gene Wilder's and Johnny Depp's Performance? Fans Weigh In
Timothée Chamalet stars in 'Wonka,' which is in theaters now.
The new Willy Wonka movie is in theaters right now, and cinemagoers are weighing in on the lead performance from Timothée Chalamet. The 27-year-old Dune and Call Me By Your Name actor has big shoes to fill by playing the Roald-Dahl-created character, which originated in the 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Previously, two legendary actors brought the character to life on the big screen: Gene Wilder (1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory) and Johnny Depp (2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). But how does Chalamet's version stack up?
After seeing Wonka, lots of filmgoers had opinions on Chalamet's lead performance and how it compared to those by Wilder and Depp. Continue on to see what fans are saying as they reflect on the trio of Willy Wonka portrayals.
Timothée Chalamet Was a Likeable Willy Wonka for Most
"A little too sweet maybe, Chalamet is no Wilder or even Depp, but charming and likable," one viewer posted on X. A second person said, "No one will ever [match] the great Gene Wilder [but] this was Tim Chalamet's most likeable role so far for me."
A third Wonka viewer wrote, "He's not as good as Gene Wilder (he will always be Willy Wonka), but he's very fun to watch."
Johnny Depp's Performance Continues to Divide Audiences
Depp's performance often came up in reactions — and not often in a positive way. "Timothee Chalamet embodies Willy Wonka far more than Johnny Depp did," a Depp critic wrote.
Another person added, "timothée chalamet lowkey better than johnny depp as willy wonka," while yet another X user said, "Chalamet isn't Gene Wilder, but he's WAY better than Johnny Depp."
Johnny Depp's Devoted Fans Stick up for Him
Depp's infamously rabid fanbase does not appreciate the shade being thrown for his performance in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
"Well TImothé Chalamet is great but.. JOHNNY DEPP WILL NIVER BE REPEATED IN HISTORY AM I CLEAR ??? DID YOU HEAR THAT ????" one rather passionate Depp fan posted via X. Another Depp supporter wrote, "Timothee Chalamet may be the in thing nowadays, but sorry Willy Wonka for me will always be Johnny Depp."
Some 'Wonka' Watcher Thought Timothée Chalamet's Version Was Elite
"Timothee Chalamet brings in a mesmerizing performance at the level of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp," one movie viewer shared.
A second chimed in to add, "Gene Wilder's Willie Wonka was weird but he more or less matched what I thought the character should be when I was a kid. Johnny Depp was too creepy and not-in-a good-way weird. Timothee Chalamet is the best Willie Wonka. Weird, hopeful, quirky, determined. Brilliant."
Fox News Contributor Joe Concha Disagrees With the Praise
Joe Concha, a Fox News Contributor, disagreed with the praise being heaped on Chalamet — mainly from his own children. "The kids saw Wonka on Sunday and both declared it was not only better than the original but this Wonka actor is better than Gene Wilder," Concha shared. "Legal question: How easy is it to disown children?"
In addition to Chalamet, Wonka also stars Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Sally Hawkins and Rowan Atkinson. Paul King, who directed the recent Paddington films, helms the picture and co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby.