Timothée Chalamet Attends His Own Look-alike Contest in NYC

Timothée Chalamet shocked fans on Sunday when he attended a contest for look-alikes of himself in New York City. The actor joined fans in Washington Square Park where dozens were doing their best to look just like him. He blended in with the other Willy Wonkas and Paul Atreides until the climactic moment when he revealed his true identity.

The look-alike contest has been a growing phenomenon in NYC, according to a report by Gothamist. Chalamet slipped into this iteration with no fanfare – only one bodyguard was following him discretely at a distance. The crowd included hundreds of spectators and even required attention from the NYPD and Parks Department. The impromptu competition was organized by YouTuber Anthony Po, and was officially shut down by authorities.

The organizers ultimately crowned 21-year-old Miles Mitchell as the winner, giving him the $50 prize in the form of a comically oversized check. The real Chalamet then made his appearance before the adoring crowd.

Gothamist spoke to several attendees at the event, including contestant Vincent Panetta who traveled from Vermont just to participate. He brought along a peach, intending to recreate an iconic scene from Call Me By Your Name. Panetta said, “People tell me I look like Timothée Chalamet. People also tell me I look like Bob Dylan and he’s playing Bob Dylan in a new upcoming movie, so I threw my hat in the ring, so to say.”

Meanwhile, spectator Skylar Moody admitted that she might be looking to meet someone who fit her type. She said: “He just has this charm to him that I feel like everyone falls in love with. He’s a very iconic fashion icon and I look up to him in so many ways. Maybe I’ll find a couple of lookalikes that are single and available.”

Chalamet, 28, kicked off his acting career over a decade ago in Homeland, but has since gone on to become an A-lister and a household name. He was lauded for supporting roles in Lady Bird, Little Women and other dramas, and he starred in blockbusters such as the Dune franchise and Wonka. His distinctive look has sparked a lot of jokes, but it has clearly inspired a lot of imitators as well.

The contest caused a serious uproar this weekend, but it earned Po the coverage and attention he was looking for. The YouTuber was given a $500 fine and one attendee was arrested before the contest was moved to a different park. Po spoke to The Hollywood Reporter afterward, promising more stunts to come.