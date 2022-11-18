Tim Allen Facing Criticism Over 'The Santa Clauses' Digging up 'Merry Christmas' Debate
Tim Allen just debuted his brand new series, The Santa Clauses, which is a continuation of his hit Santa Clause franchise, which started in the '90s. However, the holiday joy seems to have dissipated quickly, as the comedian is facing criticism over digging up the longstanding "Merry Christmas" debate. In one of the two premiere episodes, Allen's Santa Claus says, "Merry Christmas is suddenly problematic."
This sparked some conversation on Twitter, with filmmaker Scott Weinberg being one of the first to point it out by quipping how it is "actual dialogue from the new Disney+" series. "Well it is a Tim Allen vehicle," someone replied, seemingly commenting on Allen's outspoken conservative views. "Santa had the red hat all along and we just ignored it," another user jokingly tweeted, implying Allen's Sanat would be a MAGA Trump supporter. Scroll down to read more reactions to Allen's "Merry Christmas" quote.
Is this the one where Virginia asks Santa for Obama’s long form birth certificate?— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) November 16, 2022
"What's this War on Christmas nonsense doing in my Disney Santa movie," someone tweeted.
He also gave stuff for free and didn't care about property rights— Gin Ryūsei (@Infernal666kult) November 17, 2022
"Where? Who's truly upset by someone saying Merry Christmas?" another user asked.
ugh, we're not doing this crap again are we?— shipwrek 🇨🇦 (he/him) (@shipwrek1) November 16, 2022
"Ugh. There would be a line [in] his films like that," a Twitter user groaned.
"There needs to be a subplot where Hunter is on the naughty list because Santa has seen his laptop." – Tim in the writers room.— Mike Honcho *insert blue check mark here* (@themagicman47) November 16, 2022
"Oh my god how did I not see that coming," one person joked, then adding a laughing-crying emoji.
Yet again, the only people making saying « Merry Christmas! » problematic are the ones COMPLAINING, without evidence, that it’s problematic. pic.twitter.com/B1oD3aT9qk— tvchiquita (@tvchiquita) November 16, 2022
"Tim Allen really soured that series for me, I remember really enjoying the first two but I haven't touched them in years..." someone said of the Santa Clause franchise.
Dear Tim Allen and @DisneyPlus: pic.twitter.com/YjOEZ3JlwK— Masha Sapper (@mashasapper) November 16, 2022
"This is what I get for willfully going to see the first two Santa Clause movies in theaters when I was younger," quipped another person.
The first movie literally acknowledges that some people don't celebrate Christmas— Troy Lundquist (@HeroOfFruits) November 16, 2022
"Bro literally starred in a movie about skipping Christmas," one other Twitter user noted, referring to Allen's 2004 film, Christmas with the Kranks.
he's correct tho.— Austin Nisbett (@oz84063020) November 16, 2022
Notably, not everyone has been critical of Allen's "Merry Christmas" line in The Santa Clauses, as one fan defended him by tweeting, "Crazy that this is what bothers y'all."