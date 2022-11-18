Tim Allen Facing Criticism Over 'The Santa Clauses' Digging up 'Merry Christmas' Debate

Tim Allen just debuted his brand new series, The Santa Clauses, which is a continuation of his hit Santa Clause franchise, which started in the '90s. However, the holiday joy seems to have dissipated quickly, as the comedian is facing criticism over digging up the longstanding "Merry Christmas" debate. In one of the two premiere episodes, Allen's Santa Claus says, "Merry Christmas is suddenly problematic."

This sparked some conversation on Twitter, with filmmaker Scott Weinberg being one of the first to point it out by quipping how it is "actual dialogue from the new Disney+" series. "Well it is a Tim Allen vehicle," someone replied, seemingly commenting on Allen's outspoken conservative views. "Santa had the red hat all along and we just ignored it," another user jokingly tweeted, implying Allen's Sanat would be a MAGA Trump supporter. Scroll down to read more reactions to Allen's "Merry Christmas" quote.