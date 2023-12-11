Tim Allen Accused of Being 'So F—ing Rude' on 'Santa Clauses' Set

One of Tim Allen's co-stars from The Santa Clauses has publicly called him out. In a recent episode of her B— Sesh podcast, SNL alum Casey Wilson called Allen a "b—" for his "rude" behavior while filming. "Tim Allen was such a b—," she exclaimed while recalling working with the comedian on his Disney+ series. "It was the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever."

The Santa Clauses is a sequel to The Santa Clause film series. In 2022, Wilson turned up in the show's premiere episode as Sara, the little girl who left soy milk out for Allen's Santa Claus in the original 1994 film, The Santa Clause. "So, I'm in a scene. It's just me and Tim Allen, and I'm supposed to throw things at him," Wilson recalled. "He's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there's an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene."

"So, I'm throwing things at him," she continued. "[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.' The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.'"

"When he was done [filming] he was so f—ing rude," Wilson went on to say. "Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable.... It's the end, and Tim Allen goes, 'Leaving,' takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out." She then added, "He's a b—. And this is the best... I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, 'You're seeing him on a good day.'" TVLine reported that the publication reached out to Allen's rep for comment.

The Santa Clauses recently concluded its second season on Disney+. It has not yet been renewed for Season 3. In addition to Allen, the show also stars Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz reprising their roles from the film series. Other cast members include Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Matilda Lawler, Devin Bright, Rupali Redd, Kal Penn, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, and Eric Stonestreet.