Tila Tequila Confesses Past Gender-Reassignment Desire

Tila Tequila went on an unhinged religious rant Wednesday, where she revealed that she once considered having a sex change.

The former A Shot at Love personality took to Facebook to wish death on those in the pornography industry and also confess her past sins before God “fixed” her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a section condemning homosexual and transgendered people, Tequila, 36, said she considered undergoing a sex change procedure back in 2009..

“I myself, was possessed by that filthy unclean spirit,” Tequila said. “I started feeling like “Oh, I feel like a man. It’s so unfair that I was born a woman. I wish I was a man. If I was a little bit taller, I would get a sex change.’”

She continued, “I kid you not, around 2009, I started having these feelings like I wanted a sex change.”

Tequila, whose real name is Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, said God cleansed the “unclean spirit” from her after she apparently almost died.

“Thank the Lord almighty that I did not get fully possessed by that spirit,” she said. “I’m telling all you homosexuals and transgenders right now that you, too, are just possessed by an unclean spirit. You can be healed like I can be healed.”

The near-death experience she may be referring to is a 2012 suicide attempt that left her hospitalized with a brain aneurysm. She claims that she “shouted out to God” to save her, and she was saved.

Since that incident, Tequila has become a controversial figure online. She’s repeatedly shared thoughts supporting Adolf Hitler and other supremacist groups, in addition to uploading photos of herself giving Nazi salutes.