Tiffany Haddish's New Boyfriend Revealed

Tiffany Haddish has a new man. The Girls Trip star revealed her new love interest, Bitcoin investor Marvin Jones. They were spotted smooching after brunch in Studio City last month in a report from Daily Mail. The new boo comes nearly two years after her breakup with rapper, Common. The two sparked dating rumors and confirmed they were an item during the COVID-19 quarantine. But they split a year later. Their reasons for the breakup differ. He's now reporetdly dating fellow Chicagoian, Jennifer Hudson. Common attributed their breakup to not spending enough time together. Her told Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored's Jason Lee: "I don't think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren't feeding the relationship." He added that life became difficult "to balance… and keep the relationship fair." According to Common, the breakup was "a mutual thing." But in her own interview with Lee, Haddish disagreed, and hinted that he ended things with her.

"I was disappointed [about his answer that he gave you regarding the breakup]," she told Lee. "I was very disappointed, and I was like, 'Oh, OK. 'Cause that's not what you told me, but OK.'" Lee noted that Common hops in and out of relationships quickly. He previously dated Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, and Angela Rye.

"He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody," Haddish added. "Maybe he's like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower," she said. "I don't know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool."

It took some time for Haddish to get back into the swing of things after the split. She revealed in 2022 that she was active on the dating site Raya, which is typically targeted to singles in a certain wealth bracket.