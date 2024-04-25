Tiffany Haddish Claims She Had Eight Miscarriages Due to Endometriosis Diagnosis

Tiffany Haddish is revealing her inner struggles. In an interview with People ahead of her upcoming memoir, I Curse You With Joy, the actress shared that she has been diagnosed with endometriosis for years. Endometriosis occurs when the endometrium extends outside of the uterus and causes pelvic pain.

"I'm pretty sure the devil is real, because the first day of my period, no matter what, the devil goes into overdrive. I feel like my life gets turned upside down," Haddish told People. "I'm like, 'Am I dying?'"

Haddish has suffered from endometriosis for years, which was made more difficult because she was initially misdiagnosed as having "a dent in my uterus." She said the most painful experience has been the effects of the condition on pregnancy. She has miscarried eight times.

"It's so f—ing devastating," she said. "Every time I find out I'm pregnant, I'm like, 'Don't drink, don't smoke, don't do nothin'. Even if I don't really want [the baby], I still try to give it a chance."

Although Haddish has not been able to stop the miscarriages so far, she has experienced some improvement in her pain since being prescribed hormone medication for her endometriosis. "The last two months have not been as bad," she said. "I've gone from 11 days [on my period] to four or five, which is kind of normal, so that's nice."

Furthermore, the comedian and actress spoke about how she found solace during the height of controversy, which began when she eliminated alcohol from her diet. "This is my challenge to people. Stop drinking for six months, and just see how your life changes," said Haddish. "You're going to have your snatched body back, you're going to see your relationships will be better, and you'll stop dealing with people you don't need to be dealing with." "My issue was," she shared, "I was waking up next to ugly men."

The Girls Trip star was arrested in Georgia in January 2022 after police found her asleep behind the wheel. In addition to DUI, she was charged with improper stopping on a roadway. Another DUI arrest occurred in Los Angeles in November after police found her sleeping in her car at an intersection in Beverly Hills.

"I'm very sober," she shared recently, noting that it's been a key ingredient in her happiness. "I haven't had a drink since [the November incident]. When I sit back and look at my life, everything that's crazy that's happened is because somebody or myself had alcohol in their system."

In addition, even though she is dating, the actress maintains celibacy. "They went together," Haddish explained about cutting out both alcohol and sex at once.

I Curse You With Joy is due out on May 7. It is Haddish's second memoir after the publication of The Last Black Unicorn in 2017.