Tiffany Haddish Reveals She's Had 8 Miscarriages

Tiffany Haddish is speaking candidly about going through eight miscarriages. The Haunted Mansion actress, 43, opened up about her fertility issues in a new interview with The Washington Post, revealing why she has kept her miscarriages private until now. Haddish revealed in the profile that she just recently experienced her eighth miscarriage.

"I've got a uterus shaped like a heart," she explained. "It just won't keep anything in." The comedian said she's largely kept her miscarriages private, as she doesn't "want people saying: 'Are you okay? Are you alright?' Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds." The Afterparty actress also shared that she took parenting classes this past year in order to adopt, but still isn't sure if she wants to be a mother.

Haddish was previously married to ex-husband William Stewart, from whom she split in 2013, and most recently dated rapper Common before their 2021 breakup. Common said on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored in December 2021 that the split was "mutual" after he and the Girls Trip star "came to the understanding that this is what's gonna be best for us. To still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won't be able to give to that. I don't want to be one foot in, one foot out."

But in Haddish's new interview with The Washington Post, she said the split "wasn't mutual." She explained, "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?'" When it comes to her future romantic prospects, the Night School star added that she's a "pretty positive person" who's "here to have an experience." She continued, "I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I've been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?"