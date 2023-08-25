'This Is Us': Sterling K. Brown Reacts to Death of His On-Screen Dad Ron Cephas Jones

Sterling K. Brown is paying tribute to his on-screen father. Ron Cephas Jones, who played Brown's biological father on This Is Us, passed away last week due to a pulmonary issue. Much of the This Is Us cast paid tribute to Jones, including Brown. The Black Panther star took to Instagram to share a sweet message to and about Jones. He began by saying, "Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us."

"Ron Cephas Jones has passed away, and the world is a little less bright," Brown continued. "Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I'll see you when I get there." Although Jones' character, William, passed away in the first season of the NBC drama, the actor continued to recur on the series throughout its six-season run. In flashbacks, of course, but the two probably still spent a lot of time together behind the scenes, as well, getting in that father-son time.

William's story on This Is Us was heartbreaking. His father died in the war, and his mother died of cancer. After moving to Pittsburgh to help his mother prior to her death, he meets Randall's mother, Laurel, and has an affair with her, knocking her up. After his mother's death, Laurel gets him into the drug world, and they both get addicted. Laurel overdoses after giving birth, and believing she was dead, William drops off the newborn at the fire station. The firefighters take him to the hospital, where Rebecca and Jack adopt him.

The first season of This Is Us sees Randall finally reuniting with William and become close. Towards the end of the season, William passes away from stomach cancer with Randall by his side after the two take a road trip. While there was some tension for a while when it came to Randall's biological father, such as the fact that Rebecca knew about him for years, William made a positive impact on the Pearsons. It's clear that Ron Cephas Jones has made an impact on his This Is Us family and beyond. Fans can watch Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill on This Is Us on Hulu and see the impact he truly made. Not only on the series but in real life as well.