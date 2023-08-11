Pink's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father Accompanied by Unplanned Heart in the Sky

Pink experienced some incredibly magic moments and performances recently. While she's always left fans satisfied with her showcases on the stage and at awards shows, one recent performance featured some synchronicity with the natural -- or supernatural -- world while on stage.

According to ET Canada, the moment comes from Pink's July 6 concert in Munich and was captured by a fan in the audience. While dedicating "When I Get There" to her late father, the fan pointed out that a heart had formed in the sky. "As she dedicates the song to her father, a heart shines in heaven," the person captions the video.

@p.p009 @P!NK Just captured the most beautiful moment possible. He is watching over you!👼 Please reposed so it reaches this beautiful soul @P!NK !❤️❤️❤️❤️ ♬ Originalton – Pana_009

The track was released back in February and dedicated it to her father with an Instagram post on Valentine's Day. "I cherish the love I have that I can touch – and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure," she wrote at the time. "This one's for you, Daddy Sir."

Pink, real name Alecia Moore, lost her father back in August 2021 after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 75 years old. Thankfully this touching tribute didn't come at the same concert where a fan tossed her mother's ashes onto the stage. "Is this your mom?" Pink asks the fan, with her reaction defining her reaction. "I don't know how I feel about this." She quickly put it back down on stage.

#Pink and Husband Carey Hart Reportedly Planning to Move out of the Countryhttps://t.co/1vRVSkx5qX — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) July 6, 2023

Pink recently teased that she and her husband Carey Hart were open to moving out of the U.S. and putting down roots in Australia. "Last year I was thinking about applying for citizenship, I am not even joking," she told 60 Minutes Australia. "I was like, if we are going somewhere, Carey, that's where we are going. So I was kind of looking into it."

She has long been a supporter of Australia and its citizens, donating half a million to the country's fire services in the wake of the bushfires that ripped the country back in 2020. "We're praying and pulling for you and our hearts are with you," she wrote in a tweet.