Bryan Cranston Remembers 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star Mark Margolis After His Death at 83

Bryan Cranston is remembering his former Breaking Bad co-star Mark Margolis after the actor died at 83. Cranston took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about Margolis, who portrayed Hector Salamanca on both Breaking Bad and its spinoff, Better Call Saul, saying that he was "very saddened today to learn of a friend's passing. Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimating and frightening on set."

"His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind…" Cranston continued. "And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work." Cranston also shared photos from Breaking Bad and Showtime's Your Honor, which Cranston also stars in. Margolis in five episodes of the crime drama in Season 2 earlier this year.

Mark Margolis died on Thursday at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City, and his son Morgan Margolis confirmed that his father battled an illness prior to his death. In 2017, Margolis underwent brain surgery, but it's unknown if the problems were related. Many tributes have been pouring in for Margolis from celebrities and fans, and more will likely be pouring in in the coming days, whether they're long or short, because any tribute would make an impact.

Your Honor marks Margolis' last project, so knowing that he recently worked with Cranston must make it even harder for the actor, especially since he's known him for so long. It's never easy losing someone close to you, but at least Cranston has these memories, from both on screen and off, with Margolis to look back on. Fans can also watch Margolis' previous projects to remember him by, which will definitely make the grieving a little easier.

Mark Margolis will definitely be missed. However, at least both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have wrapped because having to watch either without Hector Salamanca would not be the same. 2023 has already been a brutal year when it comes to losing stars, and Margolis is just the latest one. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time, as well as the fans who loved him and his co-stars, who obviously are like his family.