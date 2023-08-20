Ron Cephas Jones, 'This is Us' Emmy-Winning Actor, Dead at 66

Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has died at age 66. A representative for the This Is Us alum confirmed the news to People, stating, "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue. Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness, and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him."

"He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Café, and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde's on Broadway," the statement continued. "Ron's inner beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award-winning performance on This Is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones."

Jones began his acting career in 1994 after landing a part in the movie Murder Magic. He's appeared in a number of films since then, including Across the Universe, Dog Days, and an uncredited role in Venom. He began his TV takeover in 1996 with roles in Law & Order and New York Undercover. Other roles included Luke Cage and, most recently, Truth Be Told and the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Perhaps his most notable role is as William Hill on NBC's heartwrenching drama This Is Us. The actor first appeared in Season 1, being introduced as the biological father of Sterling K. Brown's Randall Pearson. He went on to recur in a total of 43 episodes up until the series ended last year. The role won him two Emmys and a SAG award, among other nominations. He always brought a lot of emotion to the role. Not to mention seeing Randall interact with his biological father was always a nice sight, even if it did bring some tension to the Pearsons at times.

Ron Cephas Jones did have one series in production, Genius: MLK/X, but it's unknown how far the series was into production before it paused because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While fans may be able to rewatch much of his filmography thanks to streaming, it's going to be hard without him. But it will be like he is still here, even though he isn't. Hollywood is in mourning once again, and it's heartbreaking. Hollywood is in mourning once again, and our condolences go out to Jones' family and loved ones.