'This Is Us' Cast Mourns Death of Ron Cephas Jones, Who Played Randall's Dad William

The cast of This Is Us is paying tribute to one of their own. Ron Cephas Jones passed away last Saturday from a "long-standing pulmonary issue." The actor portrayed William Hill, Randall's biological father, throughout the show's six-season run. Even though the two only became part of each other's lives for a short while, he made a big impact. Just like on screen, he made quite the impact off-screen. Much of the cast took to their Instagram pages to pay tribute to their late co-star and friend. Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, and others shared heartfelt messages about Jones. Although This Is Us ended last year, it's clear that the cast remained close since then. And this is one loss that will be hard to move on from.

Mandy Moore

"Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of This Is Us was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever." Mandy Moore shared. "Even though he wasn't around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it's like he was always there." One of her final scenes on This Is Us was with Ron Cephas Jones, and she reflected on it by saying, "I'll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends."

Sterling K. Brown

Of course, Sterling K. Brown had to pay tribute to his on-screen father, and the message is as emotional as you thought it'd be. "Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us," Brown wrote. "[Ron Cephas Jones] has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I'll see you when I get there." In Season 1, it was revealed that William was diagnosed with stomach cancer. He succumbed to the disease in Season 1, Episode 16, "Memphis," with Randall by his side.

Susan Kelechi Watson

As Jones played Susan Kelechi Watson's father-in-law, the actress had a lot to say. "It was really an instant gravitation," Watson started. "Like any time you were in the room, I'd quickly make my way to you. Was it the New York energy, both of us getting a big break at the same time, the coolness, the swag, the stories of hardships and triumphs, the honesty, the laughter, the humor, the laughter, the laughter, the humor, and the honesty. The genuineness. The freedom and generosity with which you gave your authentic self. Letting me know you. The joy of your meteoric rise at 59 years of life." "Sharing deeply in that joy," Watson continued. "The fact that I could say, 'hey...wanna go to a diner and rehearse this scene?' and you were 100 percent down with it because that's where you came from. Read, rehearse, stage. You knew it well. It was your shorthand. I got to witness 1st hand your commitment to wanting to give the very best performance every single time...the absolute best performance you could give. You weren't satisfied unless everyone else was satisfied when cut was called." Watson also mentioned how appreciative she was about all of the check-ins and reunions that they had and learning about his adventures. He was her friend, "And what a blessing in this life to have a friend called You. You LOVED being an actor, an artist, a forever student of life. But I knew you to love nothing more than Jasmine. My heart goes out to you [Jasmine Jones. You were the music to his soul. His Jaz. His jazz. His jazz. One time for the coolest cat. One time for the mark he left that will remain. One big ol standing ovation for my guy, Ron Cephas Jones."

Faithe Herman

Faithe Herman portrayed Randall's youngest daughter, Annie, and she is paying tribute to her on-screen grandpa. "Gpa William (Ron). I am actually really speechless," Herman shared. "You were so talented and kind. I'm thankful to have worked with you, and you will be missed. sending my deepest condolences to the family."

Chris Sullivan

Chris Sullivan also paid tribute with a short but meaningful message by saying, "I cannot believe he is gone! It doesn't seem possible. He was such a generous and compassionate heart. I am so grateful for the time we spent together."

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz discussed how much Ron Cephas Jones changed her life and sent condolences to his daughter, Jasmine. "Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I'll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent, and beautiful smile. May your transition be full of light and peace. Sending all of my love to Jasmine & his loved ones during this time. You are truly the coolest cat."

Jon Huertas

"Ron, you were one of the most talented and warm men I've ever had the pleasure of working with," Jon Huertas wrote. "So giving, both personally and artistically. You will be missed not only by me, but the world will miss your spirit. But the remarkable gift of having you grace our stages and screens will live on in our hearts forever. Love ya [Ron Cephas Jones] …you're on to the next performance."