Asante Blackk may no longer be Malik Hodges on This Is Us after the series ended, but the young actor has made his film debut. Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by M.T. Anderson, Black stars in the sci-fi film Landscape with Invisible Hand. The film takes place in the near future, where the alien species Vuvv has taken over Earth. An aspiring teenage artist and his girlfriend come up with a plan to make money by broadcasting their dating life to the aliens. However, they soon start to hate each other but can't break up since it would bankrupt their families.

Blackk stars as aspiring artist Adam Campbell while Kylie Rogers portrays his girlfriend, Chloe. Also starring in the film include Tiffany Haddish, William Jackson Harper, Brooklyn MacKinzie, Josh Hamilton, Michael Gandolfini, John Newberg, Tony Vogel, and Christian Adam. The concept of the movie is strange, but considering previous reports about aliens being real, Landscape with Invisible Hand couldn't have come at a better time.

Landscape with Invisible Hand initially debuted at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Although reviews so far have been mixed, it does have a 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn't too bad. The film marks one of Asante Blackk's first projects post-This Is Us. He also lent his voice to The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+ and is set to star in the upcoming film Story Ave, releasing this October.

The When They See Us alum has two other upcoming projects, according to IMDb. Pieces of Us, which has completed production, and White Devils, which is in development. It's likely that with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the latter is on hold. Except for a select few, much of Hollywood is at a standstill, and there's no end in sight. It seems like there are still plenty of movies to look forward to, but it's very possible that if the strikes don't end soon, cinema may look a lot different in the near future.

Fans will want to watch Landscape with Invisible Hand, which is in theaters now. It may seem like a strange movie, but that also may be the best thing to watch right now. All six seasons of This Is Us are also streaming on Hulu if you want even more Asante Blackk. He is starting to slowly take over the film industry, and it's going to be exciting to see how it goes.