12 TV Shows That Can Still Film During the Actors' Strike
'House of the Dragon' and 'Dune: The Sisterhood' are among the lucky few.
While much of the entertainment industry is on hold due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there are still a decent amount of productions still going on. This is because of SAG's interim agreement, or another reason. Some shows have been able to continue filming due to not really being produced by a struck company and is considered independent. Others, meanwhile, like HBO's House of the Dragon, have actors under a different union since it's filmed across the pond.
As we get closer to the fall season, it will look a little different with most scripted series being held off for midseason since they're not filming. However, there will still be some to look forward to, either later this year or early next year, and that's partly because some shows are able to continue filming. So take a look at the list of TV shows that are still continuing to film amid the strikes.
'House of the Dragon'
According to Us Magazine, the Game of Thrones prequel is still able to film Season 2 since the actors are under Equity contracts, which is a trade union for the performing arts and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom, completely separate from SAG-AFTRA. It states that "members aren't legally allowed to strike in solidarity with the U.S. union" and "any other TV series in production is not allowed to make any writing revisions."
'Industry'
Much like House of the Dragon, HBO's Industry also has talent that work under Equity, so Season 3 of the drama will continue filming. The third season was announced last fall, so it has definitely been a long time coming.
'Tehran'
The Apple TV+ spy thriller was able to receive an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA last month, allowing the series to keep filming during the strike. Reportedly, Tehran received permission due to the show originating in Israel before Apple TV+ acquired it.
'When Calls the Heart
Hallmark's long-running Western romance drama When Calls the Heart was awarded an interim agreement as well in July. With Season 10 currently airing, the series is able to continue production on the upcoming 11th season.
'Dune: The Sisterhood'
The upcoming Max sci-fi series set in the Dune universe follows Equity. According to Us Magazine, the union doesn't allow boycotts because of the U.K.'s anti-strike laws.
Other Shows That Can Continue Filming
Deadline also lists the below shows as being able to film during the strikes, including faith-based series The Chosen, which was previously granted an interim agreement.
- The Chosen
- Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction
- Fairwood
- Gray House
- Hal & Harper
- Sight Unseen
- Underdeveloped