'This Is Us' Star and Creator Reunite for New Drama Series

Two members of the This Is Us team are set to reunite for a new project. Deadline reported that Hulu gave a series order for This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman's new drama. The new show is set to star This Is Us alum, Sterling K. Brown.

There have been very few details released about this new project. Hulu Originals hasn't even released a logline for the project, so it's unclear what it will entail. However, Deadline reported that Fogelman and Brown will executive produce this new show along with Jess Rosenthal and John Hoberg. Details will surely follow whenever the untitled project begins production.

This news comes a year after This Is Us came to an end. Since the end of the series, many of the cast members have moved on to other projects. Back in November, it was reported that Mandy Moore landed her next starring TV role following the end of the NBC show. She was reportedly cast in the second season of Dr. Death and will serve as the female lead opposite Edgar Ramirez. Dr. Death is an anthology series and the second season of it will follow the third season of the podcast on which it is based. Moore will star as Benita Alexander, who investigates the mysterious circumstances surrounding surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, played by Ramirez. At the same time, it was also reported that Moore's production company, Roll With the Punches Productions, struck a deal with This Is Us studio 20th Television, for even more content.

"Mandy is one of those rare and exceptionally talented artists who's as brilliant on the screen as she is off, with a keen eye and natural instinct for uncovering fascinating material," Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, said about the partnership. "Working with Mandy over the course of her award-winning six years on This Is Us, cemented our desire to extend our relationship with her, and we are incredibly excited to develop projects together in the years to come."

Moore also released a statement about the news, which read, "I'm grateful to Dana, Karey, Sharon, Carolyn and everyone at 20th for their support and for giving me and my producing partner Averie the opportunity to continue our creative journey with an exceptional team. We are thrilled to be developing and producing a number of new series for the studio."