Three 'This Is Us' Stars Just Reunited on the Series Finale's Anniversary

It's been a year since fans had to say goodbye to the Pearson family when NBC aired the series finale of the heart-wrenching drama This Is Us, but three of the Pearsons just reunited, and it was like as if nothing changed. Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Susan Kelechi Watson had a sweet reunion, and Moore documented it on her Instagram, noting that "this is still us."

Moving on from the Pearson family has definitely been tough, though it has been nice not having to cry or at least worry about crying every week. However, that doesn't mean that we miss them any less, and this photo just makes it even harder to be without the Pearsons. It is nice to see that the cast is still close, however, and their chemistry on screen mirrored their chemistry off-screen.

This Is Us ran for six seasons and 108 episodes on NBC before the series came to an end on May 24, 2022. The series dominated the Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET time slot for its entire run and was nominated for a variety of awards, winning awards such as SAG, Emmy, People's Choice, NAACP Image, and more. It is definitely still loved today, even if it did make fans cry an unpleasant amount.

Since the series did basically just end, it may be too soon to hope for an actual reunion or revival in the future, especially since much of the cast are busy with other projects or focusing on their personal lives. Most recently, Justin Hartley's upcoming CBS series scored the post-Super Bowl slot next year, a slot that This Is Us actually had a while back. It's a prime premiere time, and only the biggest shows, new or veteran, get the coveted spot, and it's going to be exciting to see how Tracker lives up to its predecessors.

Hopefully, there will be another This Is Us reunion with much more of the cast in the near future, as it looks like the cast are all still very close. In the meantime, though, all seasons are streaming on Hulu if fans want to have another cry or want to manifest another season that likely won't be coming or a revival that probably wouldn't come for a while. At least they have this new photo of Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Susan Kelechi Watson to keep them sane until the Pearsons come together again.