'The View': Sunny Hostin Confirms She Underwent Plastic Surgery Procedures

Sunny Hostin is opening up about the plastic surgery procedures that she recently underwent. During an interview with PEOPLE, The View co-host explained how she underwent liposuction and breast reduction surgery. As Hostin explained, she underwent these procedures last summer.

Hostin shared how she wanted to go through with these surgeries after years of struggling with body issues. She noted how her decision was both for her "health" and "self-care." Now that she has gone under the knife, she feels like a "better version" of herself. As for why she's speaking out about getting liposuction and a breast reduction, Hostin said that she wants to destigmatize the conversation surrounding cosmetic procedures.

"I thought I would feel shame, like, 'Oh my God, I'm doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.' But I don't feel shame at all," she said. "And I hope sharing my story will help more people. If they're feeling so body-conscious, the way I was — they can do what they need to do to feel better." The View co-host explained to PEOPLE how these issues with her body began when she was a teenager growing up in New York City. But, they really came to a head in April when she was getting ready for the White House Correspondents' Dinner, as she said that the gown that she got for the occasion didn't fit her correctly.

"I was crying," Hostin said, noting how she had to wrap her chest in order to fit in the garment. "I sat there and didn't eat anything. I couldn't lift my hand because my boobs were going to fall out. [Musical group] Bell Biv DeVoe wanted to take a picture with me. I was like, 'Oh God, they're going to have these pictures of my boobs hanging out.'" Following the event, she made an appointment with plastic surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein and breast specialist Dr. Anna Steve for the procedures, which she underwent in August 2022.

Months after getting the surgical procedures done, Hostin is feeling "great" and thriving. She also explained how she wants fans to take note of her transformation, saying, "I look through magazines and Instagram accounts. I always believed, 'Oh, they must be clean eating.' No, they're not — a lot of them are taking something, or they're getting plastic surgery. It's their decision to keep it private." Hostin added, "But I wanted to be really honest. And I'm so happy."