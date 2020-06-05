'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Hits at Backlash Over NYC Comments, but Many Aren't Letting Up

The View co-host Meghan McCain defended her controversial Twitter comments from Tuesday when she compared her New York neighborhood to a "war zone" due to the protests of George Floyd's death in Manhattan. McCain's neighbor, Full Frontal writer Kristen Bartlett, quickly hit back, claiming their area was nothing of the sort. McCain said her original tweet was a response to what she saw on television, but Twitter users continued to criticize her.

Back on Tuesday, McCain told her Twitter followers her Manhattan neighborhood was "eviscerated and looks like a war zone," going to call New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disgraces. "This is not America," she wrote. "Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this."

The tweet was instantly mocked, especially by Bartlett. "Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine," Bartlett wrote. Others accused McCain of overreacting, with one person asking for "pictures or it didn't happen." Another person asked her, "Your Dad is beaming on you today. He sacrificed for the lives of all Americans- Black and White. Why can't you have his backbone?"