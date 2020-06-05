'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Hits at Backlash Over NYC Comments, but Many Aren't Letting Up

By Daniel S. Levine

The View co-host Meghan McCain defended her controversial Twitter comments from Tuesday when she compared her New York neighborhood to a "war zone" due to the protests of George Floyd's death in Manhattan. McCain's neighbor, Full Frontal writer Kristen Bartlett, quickly hit back, claiming their area was nothing of the sort. McCain said her original tweet was a response to what she saw on television, but Twitter users continued to criticize her.

Back on Tuesday, McCain told her Twitter followers her Manhattan neighborhood was "eviscerated and looks like a war zone," going to call New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disgraces. "This is not America," she wrote. "Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this."

The tweet was instantly mocked, especially by Bartlett. "Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine," Bartlett wrote. Others accused McCain of overreacting, with one person asking for "pictures or it didn't happen." Another person asked her, "Your Dad is beaming on you today. He sacrificed for the lives of all Americans- Black and White. Why can't you have his backbone?"

McCain later published two tweets defending her original "war zone" tweet. She claimed a "gossip organization" was going to publish a store about where she and her family are living during the coronavirus pandemic. "I sent a tweet yesterday based on the news I saw happening in midtown we all have been watching all over different media platforms," she added. In the second tweet, she wrote, " I support the peaceful protests, their movement but am absolutely heartbroken about the destruction in the city I have loved since I moved to when I was 18. It is important to have your voice heard and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy."

McCain's Wednesday tweets did very little to stop Twitter users from criticizing her. In fact, many kept tweeting screenshots of Bartlett's tweet. Barlett later responded to the attention her tweet received by posting a link to Black Lives Matter.

Floyd died on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody. He was arrested after a grocery store employee called police after accusing Floyd of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's neck and held it there for more than eight minutes, killing Floyd. Chauvin has been fired and was charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers who watched and did not stop Chauvin were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Start the Conversation

of