'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Weighs in on Viral Video of Crowded Ozarks Pool Party

The View co-host Meghan McCain has weighed in on a viral video of a crowded Ozarks pool party. In the clip, a large crowd of people are seen gathering in and around a pool. This comes as some states have loosened social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, McCain re-shared the video and commented, "I don’t even know what to say anymore." Many have since responded to the post, with one user defending the crowd by writing, "Maybe these people assessed the risk and decided a 99.5% chance of recovery was fair. Missouri had a different experience from NYC so the fearfulness isn't as strong?" Another replied, echoing McCain's sentiment. "Covid nurse here. I live & work in Missouri. I’ve cared for entire families in my ICU. They died. Horribly. Suffering. How anyone can think 'meh, I’m fine with disseminated massive clotting, kidney failure, lung failure it’s worth it' is beyond me. It’s so selfish."

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

To date, there have been more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States. Nearly 350,000 are said to have recovered, with the death toll approaching 100,000. While state leaders in some areas have begun opening up more and more business, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing to urge citizens to maintain social distancing, and to stay away from large gatherings. The department also encourages everyone to wear a mask when going out into public.

Recently, the CDC issued an update stating that experts believe "the virus spreads easily between people" but "does not spread easily in other ways." This is referring to questions about humans contracting the virus from contaminated surfaces. The CDC explained that "it may be possible" but "this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads." At this time, person-to-person spread is the most common way Covid-19 is transmitted, per the CDC.

"How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious, like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily," the department stated. "Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, which means it goes from person-to-person without stopping." Additionally, the CDC has stated that there is reason to believe that animals may be able to contract the virus form humans. However, there is no evidence regarding if humans can contract the virus from animals.