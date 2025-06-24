‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Reveals Why Whoopi Goldberg Has Been Absent From The Show

Once again, Whoopi Goldberg is missing from the roundtable at The View. The famed moderator’s co-host, Joy Behar, has offered up an explanation.

Behar says there’s no reason for the audience to be concerned. Goldberg is overseas.

During the June 23 episode, Behar joked about the EGOT winner’s absence, saying, “We are all jealous of Whoopi today because she’s in Italy — I hope it’s 100 degrees…She’s in Italy accepting an award for her book Bits and Pieces, so she will be out this week,” she explained, per Parade.

Goldberg has been keeping her fans updated on Instagram. She shared a photo of her award moment, writing alongside a photo of herself onstage receiving the award, “Thank you (Grazie!) @taobukfestival for giving me a beautiful experience in an extraordinary environment, an honorable award and your kindness. Books are so important to all the world.”

Goldberg’s memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, was released last spring. In the memoir, Goldberg details her life growing up in New York with her family and their influence on her life.

In an interview with ABC last year, Goldberg said her mother’s piece of advice has stuck with her throughout her life and career: Cry about what you don’t have or figure it out and then go do it.

“It’s kind of how I live my life, you know,” she said of her mother’s words. “If something’s not going right or I’ve stepped in something, I’m not gonna cry about it. I just gotta be like, ‘Yeah, I did,’ and move on, because all that wasted time of ‘Oh, no,’ it’s like a tic-tok, baby. You don’t have much time left.” She also credits her mother with instilling in her a love of entertainment and culture, “She, I think, always felt that if she could expose us, we could find different things for ourselves.”

In addition to her recent award, Goldberg will be busy. She will also be on hiatus from The View again in September as she heads back to Europe for her two live shows in London.